Newly built Koreatown apartment complex asks $35M

Index Real Estate developed and is selling 51-unit property

Los Angeles /
Sep.September 10, 2021 11:45 AM
By Christian Bautista
3063 West Pico Boulevard (The Decollage)

Index Real Estate Investments is listing the Koreatown apartment complex it completed earlier this year for $35 million.

The building at 3063 West Pico Boulevard has 51 units, with 16 one-bedroom and 35 two-bedroom market rate units. PropertyShark had the price on the listing. The 3,536 square feet of ground-floor retail space was recently marketed for lease, according to CBRE.

Plans for the building, previously filed by construction firm Ketter Group, showed the units range in size from 700 square feet to just under 1,000 square feet. Amenities include a courtyard, a gym, a recreation room and a roof deck. There is also an underground garage with 116 vehicle spaces.

The Agency’s Jason Kim, the broker handling the listing, did not respond to a request for comment.

A few large multifamily deals have recently closed in Koreatown.

Last month, Xenon Investment Corporation paid $41.2 million for a pair of apartment complexes at 310 and 315 South Virgil Avenue. In July, Prana Investments bought two residential buildings, at 709 and 720 South Mariposa Avenue in what is considered the largest multifamily deal in the neighborhood this year.





    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.