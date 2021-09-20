Open Menu

Album drop then price drop: Kanye pays $57M for Malibu beach house

Rapper, entrepreneur and aspiring architect bought Tadao Ando-designed pad for $18M under original list price; follows release of long-awaited “Donda”

Los Angeles /
Sep.September 20, 2021 09:28 AM
TRD Staff
Kanye West and 24844 Malibu Road (Getty, Compass/Facebook)
Less than a month after the release of his long-awaited album, “Donda,” Kanye West paid $57 million for a Tadao Ando-designed Malibu beach house, which first listed in May 2020.

The rapper, entrepreneur and aspiring architect and developer bought the 4,000-square-foot concrete home at 24844 Malibu Road in an off-market deal with owner Richard Sachs, according to Dirt. Ando is reportedly among West’s favorite architects.

Sachs listed the property last May, the same week that Los Angeles County eased restrictions on home showings.

Sachs commissioned the home and it was completed in 2013. It has four bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms and is directly on the beach, with views overlooking the Pacific Ocean.

The boxy three-story home is a textbook example of Ando’s sleek style — right angles of reinforced concrete walls and an emphasis on light.

There are no photos of the interiors, but the décor is described as minimalist “yet warm” by Marmol Raziner, an L.A.-based architecture firm that built the house with Ando.

West visited the Ando-designed “art island” of Naoshima, Japan, in 2018, during a James Turrell installation, and later called the experience “life-changing,” according to reports.

West has tried his hand at architecture, designing and attempting to build a cluster of dome-like homes on his Calabasas property in 2019. He was forced to demolish them after the city said they violated building codes.

The Chicago-raised rapper also owns property in Wyoming.

[Dirt] — Dennis Lynch





