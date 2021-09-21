The perfect home for those who wish to live steps from a Dave & Buster’s will soon be a reality.

Brookfield Properties has filed plans to convert a portion of the Northridge Fashion Center’s parking lot into a 350-unit apartment complex.

The planned structure, at 9450 North Shirley Avenue, will be built on a 4.8-acre site near the intersection of Shirley Avenue and Plummer Street. The Residences at Northridge Fashion Center will replace part of a parking lot along Shirley Avenue and a one-story commercial building, according to records filed with the city.

The five-story structure will span 309,169 square feet. Amenities will include a roof deck, a pool and spa area and a gym. Plans for the site call for a mix of 92 studio apartments, 176 one-bedroom units and 82 two-bedrooms. The average apartment size will be 536 square feet for a studio, 654 square feet for a one-bedroom and 1,035 square feet for a two-bedroom.

Brookfield gained the Northridge Fashion Center as part of its 2018 acquisition of mall operator General Growth Properties. The mall, a two-story, 1.5 million-square-foot property at 9301 Tampa Avenue, is anchored by Macy’s and JCPenney.

A 45,000-square-foot section of the mall’s third floor, which had sat dormant since the Broadway department store left in 1994, was recently up for conversion into offices.

Last year, Brookfield fell behind on mortgage payments for several of its malls, including the $209.4 million CMBS loan on the Northridge property. The mall also figured in a lawsuit between Brookfield and clothing retailer Gap. In its lawsuit, Gap claimed that the pandemic has made the terms of its leases in Brookfield malls “illegal, impossible and impracticable.”

The Shirley Avenue development is just one of the large Los Angeles projects that Brookfield has in its pipeline. The company is also currently building a 64-story, 785-unit residential property at 755 South Figueroa Street in Downtown Los Angeles.

“Northridge Fashion Center has long been a vibrant and important part of the Northridge community,” said Brookfield spokesman Andrew Brent in a statement. “Like we are doing with a number of our top malls across the country, we are identifying new ways to enhance the site as a thriving, sustainable community hub.”