CenterPoint pays Moishe Mana $63M for warehouse

Mana, one of Miami’s largest property owners, sold Pico Rivera property in leaseback deal

Los Angeles /
Sep.September 27, 2021 01:00 PM
By Isabella Farr
CenterPoint Properties CEO Bob Chapman, Developer Moishe Mana and the property (CenterPoint, Getty, Daum Commercial)
CenterPoint Properties acquired a 173,000- square-foot warehouse in Pico Rivera from Moishe Mana, one of Miami’s largest private property owners.

The leaseback deal adds to CenterPoint’s nearly 7 million-square-foot industrial portfolio across the Los Angeles region.

The Chicago-based firm paid $63 million for the complex at 8500 Mercury Lane, said Daum Commercial, which brokered the deal.

Terms of the lease were not disclosed.

The property had been leased to Mana’s GRM Document Management, a document storage firm, records show. Mana could not be reached for comment.

The sale is one of the priciest industrial deals in Los Angeles County in recent months. Staley Point Capital and Bain Capital Real Estate paid $38.5 million this month for a 132,000-square-foot warehouse in Commerce — around $291 a foot, compared to CenterPoint’s $363 a foot.

CenterPoint owns 52 industrial properties across L.A. County and the Inland Empire, according to its website. In Pico Rivera, it also owns a 40,000-square-foot warehouse at 4739 Durfee Avenue, which it purchased for $16.4 million in December.





    Tags
    LA IndustrialMoishe Mana

    USPS nears lease for 100K sf distribution center in City of Industry
    California law clamps down on unsafe warehouse work conditions
    Staley Point Capital Founder Kevin Staley and the warehouse (Staley, Google Maps)
    Staley Point, Bain Capital buy another industrial complex
    Tolead Group CEO Kevin Huang with the warehouse (Tolead, Google Maps)
    Tolead Logistics inks $20M warehouse lease in Vernon
    Stos Partners Principal CJ Stos and 159 N San Antonio Avenue 
    Stos Partners pays $22M for Pomona warehouse
    Rexford Industrial Realty Co-CEOs Howard Schwimmer and Michael S. Frankel (Rexford)
    Korean makeup manufacturer inks 100K sf sublease
    Elon Musk and 19640 Cajon Boulevard (Alere Property Group, Getty)
    Tesla drives into San Bernardino with big warehouse deal
    Development is accelerating since a brief slowdown brought on by the pandemic (Getty)
    Demand for logistics space drives LA’s industrial boom
