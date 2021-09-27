Open Menu

LIVWRK teams up to buys Arts District office building; plans overhaul

Developer partners with production firm CEO on reported $20M deal

Los Angeles /
Sep.September 27, 2021 11:46 AM
By Isabella Farr
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
LIVWRK CEO Asher Abehsera and Willow Studios founder Daniel Kotzer team up to buy an office building in the Arts District (LIVWRK, OMGIVNING)

Developer LIVWRK has teamed up to buy a 65,000-square-foot building in the Arts District, with plans for a major overhaul.

The partnership on the property at 800 Traction Avenue is with Daniel Kotzer, founder of Downtown Los Angeles production firm Willow Studios. LIVWRK CEO Asher Abehsera and Kotzer announced the news to The Real Deal on Monday. The price was not disclosed, but it was said to be around $20 million.

That’s about the same price seller DLJ Real Estate Capital Partners paid for the property — which includes an adjacent two-story structure — in 2017.

Abehsera and Kotzer, who were high school classmates, plan to overhaul the building to “get it to a state where a big office tenant will want to take it,” Kotzer said.

“It could be fashion, media or technology,” Abehsera added. “A single occupier user that isn’t large, but large enough, and wants to plant their flag [in the Arts District].”

At the adjacent structure, the duo hopes to sign a restaurant.

This is New York-based LIVWRK’s first venture in the Arts District, which is known for trendy restaurants and has office tenants that include Warner Music. Last October, LIVWRK and DFH Partners agreed to buy the 42-acre Baldwin Hills Crenshaw Plaza mall, but walked away by year end. Outside of L.A., LIVWRK is buying a 2.5-acre assemblage in Miami for around $25 million.

Willow Studios is headquartered at 1345 Palmetto Street — a building that Kotzer’s father bought in 2000.





    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Arts DistrictLA Office MarketLIVWRK

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Renderings of The Star
    The Star, a $500M office tower project, looks to light up Hollywood
    The Star, a $500M office tower project, looks to light up Hollywood
    Clockwise from top left: Kilroy Realty CEO John Kilroy, Boston Properties CEO Owen Thomas, TMG Partners CEO Michael Covarrubius and Eastdil Secured CEO Michael Van Konynenburg (Kilroy, LinkedIn via Thomas, TMG Partners, LinkedIn via Van Konynenburg, Getty)
    “We gotta get people back to the office”: West Coast landlord execs press for return
    “We gotta get people back to the office”: West Coast landlord execs press for return
    Activision CEO Bobby Kotick and Pen Factory (Getty, Pen Factory)
    “Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater” creator inks new HQ in Santa Monica
    “Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater” creator inks new HQ in Santa Monica
    5250 Lankershim Boulevard and DivcoWest CEO Stuart Shiff (GPI Companies, DivcoWest)
    DivcoWest JV pays $92M for Arts District office complex
    DivcoWest JV pays $92M for Arts District office complex
    Mark and Arman Gabay with the Pasadena office (CBRE)
    Buyer revealed: Gabay brothers pick up Pasadena office portfolio for $80M
    Buyer revealed: Gabay brothers pick up Pasadena office portfolio for $80M
    WeWork looks to fill 350K sf of vacant LA office space
    WeWork marketing 350K sf of LA office space
    WeWork marketing 350K sf of LA office space
    Steaven Jones Development and Creative Office Properties CEO Lawry Meister, SJDC Chairman Steaven K. Jones, Acore Capital’s Anthony Marconi with INclave (SJDC, Acore, INclave)
    Developers nab $63M refi on Marina Del Rey live-work complex
    Developers nab $63M refi on Marina Del Rey live-work complex
    AECOM to move corporate HQ out of LA
    AECOM shifts corporate HQ from LA to Dallas
    AECOM shifts corporate HQ from LA to Dallas
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.