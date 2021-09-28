Ezra Callahan, hired in late 2004 by Sean Parker to work for a little known outfit called Facebook, just paid $13.3 million for a century-old Pasadena mansion.

Callahan and his wife Marisa bought the 9,000-square-foot property at 1585 Orlando Road, according to Dirt. Spread across more than 1.5 acres, the home hit the market in March asking $15.4 million, the report noted. That was chopped down to $13.7 million in July.

The sale is one of the pricier deals in Pasadena in the last year or so.

The two-story home was built in 1929, and includes a guest house and a caretaker’s apartment that combine for about 3,000 square feet.

Callahan left Facebook in 2012 and co-founded the boutique firm Arrive Hotels & Restaurants. The company was sold to hospitality company Palisociety earlier this year for an undisclosed sum.

[Dirt] — Dennis Lynch