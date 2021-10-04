Open Menu

Bow West snags City Planning approval for 200-unit tower project

17-story Hollywood complex would be among tallest in neighborhood

Los Angeles /
Oct.October 04, 2021 09:09 AM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Bow West Capital founder Sean Beddoe and renderings of the project (HKS)
Bow West Capital founder Sean Beddoe and renderings of the project (HKS)

Bow West Capital has secured the Los Angeles City Planning Commission’s approval for a 200-unit apartment tower in Hollywood.

The approval sends the project to the L.A. City Council for a final vote, Urbanize reported.

The 17-story tower is slated for 5600 Hollywood Boulevard, a roughly 9,500-square-foot lot that’s vacant. Bow West bought the property in 2018 for $5 million.

The firm filed plans for the project in July 2020. The version approved by the Planning Commission is largely the same as the original version, except for its height: The first plan was 18 stories.

The Planning Commission approved Bow West’s plan to use density bonus incentives and a conditional use permit for the project, which allow for more than twice the number of housing units, according to Urbanize.

That includes the use of Transit Oriented Communities incentives — the project is about a block from the Metro’s Hollywood/Western station, which provides for significant bonuses.

The 200-foot height also makes it one of the tallest projects on Hollywood Boulevard. HKS Architects’ design includes tiered roof heights to match neighboring buildings and allow for large terraces on four floors.

Other residential projects could come to the neighborhood in the future. American Commercial Equities recently proposed the largest in recent memory — a 735-unit mixed-use complex about a half mile away at 5420 Sunset Boulevard.

[Urbanize] — Dennis Lynch 





    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    HollywoodLA Multifamilyresidential real estatetransit oriented communities

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Guess CEO Carlos Alberini and Andrea with the two houses (Getty, Hilton & Hyland)
    Guess who? Clothing CEO buys neighboring Beverly Hills property
    Guess who? Clothing CEO buys neighboring Beverly Hills property
    SoLa Impact founder and CEO Martin Muoto, whose firm plans an apartment complex in Park Mesa Heights (Google Maps, SoLa Impact)
    SoLa Impact plans 195-unit rental complex in Park Mesa Heights
    SoLa Impact plans 195-unit rental complex in Park Mesa Heights
    California will count middle-income housing conversions toward affordable housing goals
    California will count middle-income housing conversions toward affordable housing goals
    California will count middle-income housing conversions toward affordable housing goals
    The site for the complex (Google Maps)
    64-unit affordable complex planned for Westlake
    64-unit affordable complex planned for Westlake
    The end of California's eviction moratorium is quickly approaching (Getty)
    Renters urged to apply for aid ahead of eviction moratorium expiration
    Renters urged to apply for aid ahead of eviction moratorium expiration
    Tim Cook and the La Quinta house (Getty, Realtor.com / Hideaway Properties Corp.)
    Buyer confirmed, finally: Apple’s Tim Cook paid $10M for La Quinta mansion
    Buyer confirmed, finally: Apple’s Tim Cook paid $10M for La Quinta mansion
    $25K grants target low-income homeowners for granny flat construction
    $25K grants target low-income homeowners for granny flat construction
    $25K grants target low-income homeowners for granny flat construction
    ELK Development founder Evan Kasper and renderings of 728 South Manhattan Place (ELK, OFFICEUNTITLED)
    ELK Development plans 2nd Koreatown apartment complex
    ELK Development plans 2nd Koreatown apartment complex
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.