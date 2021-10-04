Bow West Capital has secured the Los Angeles City Planning Commission’s approval for a 200-unit apartment tower in Hollywood.

The approval sends the project to the L.A. City Council for a final vote, Urbanize reported.

The 17-story tower is slated for 5600 Hollywood Boulevard, a roughly 9,500-square-foot lot that’s vacant. Bow West bought the property in 2018 for $5 million.

The firm filed plans for the project in July 2020. The version approved by the Planning Commission is largely the same as the original version, except for its height: The first plan was 18 stories.

The Planning Commission approved Bow West’s plan to use density bonus incentives and a conditional use permit for the project, which allow for more than twice the number of housing units, according to Urbanize.

That includes the use of Transit Oriented Communities incentives — the project is about a block from the Metro’s Hollywood/Western station, which provides for significant bonuses.

The 200-foot height also makes it one of the tallest projects on Hollywood Boulevard. HKS Architects’ design includes tiered roof heights to match neighboring buildings and allow for large terraces on four floors.

Other residential projects could come to the neighborhood in the future. American Commercial Equities recently proposed the largest in recent memory — a 735-unit mixed-use complex about a half mile away at 5420 Sunset Boulevard.

