Open Menu

LA County office availability hits 10-year high

Climbs to nearly 25% despite 3.2M sf of space leased in Q3

Los Angeles /
Oct.October 04, 2021 11:27 AM
By Isabella Farr
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
(Unsplash / Marty O’Neill)
(Unsplash / Marty O’Neill)

Los Angeles County hasn’t seen this much available office space in over 10 years.

Availability inched up to 24.4 percent in the third quarter, slightly above the 24.1 percent in Q2, according to a Savills report. The latest figure was also far above the 20 percent for the third quarter of 2020.

Firms inked 3.2 million square feet of new space across the county from July through August, about 100,000 square feet more than in the second quarter. It was also twice as much as was signed in Q3 2020.

But 44 percent of leases signed last quarter were for relocations, meaning many of them could have trimmed their office space. One lease deal was from biopharmaceutical company Xencor, which shifted headquarters in July. It moved into 129,500 square feet at LPC West and Angelo Gordon’s 465 N. Halstead Street in Pasadena from Monrovia.

Technology, advertising, media and information firms — or TAMI firms — represented around 43 percent of all major transactions in Q3, the report added. Last month, gaming giant Activision Blizzard subleased 90,000 square feet at LPC West’s Pen Factory complex in Santa Monica. The company leased another 90,000 square feet in Playa Vista, according to the report.

Downtown L.A. and Hollywood had some of the highest availability rates last quarter, clocking in at 29.5 percent. The tightest market was Burbank, where just 9.4 percent of space was available.

“A full office market recovery will remain slow and uneven,” the Savil report said, adding the turnaround would depend on the state of the virus across L.A. County and companies’ work from home https://therealdeal.com/tag/work-from-home/ policies.

Even with high availability, office rents are still rising across the county. Overall asking rents for office space was $3.87 per square foot last quarter, up from $3.66 per square foot in the third quarter of 2020. For Class A properties, asking rents rose to $4.11 a foot.

Some submarkets had even higher office rents, including Century City, Santa Monica, Marina del Rey and Playa Vista. Office rents in the San Gabriel Valley were the lowest across the county last quarter.





    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Downtown Los AngelesLA Office Marketoffice leasing

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Charles Co.'s Melrose Triangle project design at 9060 Santa Monica Boulevard (iStock, Melrose Triangle)
    Charles Co. wants to doubles office space at Melrose Triangle project
    Charles Co. wants to doubles office space at Melrose Triangle project
    DTLA 2040 rezoning plan advances to City Council
    DTLA 2040 rezoning plan advances to City Council
    DTLA 2040 rezoning plan advances to City Council
    CAA president Richard Lovett and ICM chairman Chris Silbermann with 2000 Avenue of the Stars and Constellation Place at 10250 Constellation Blvd (Getty, Viracon, Gensler)
    Talent agency megamerger leaves Century City office leases in doubt
    Talent agency megamerger leaves Century City office leases in doubt
    LIVWRK teams up to buys Arts District office building; plans overhaul
    LIVWRK teams up to buys Arts District office building; plans overhaul
    LIVWRK teams up to buys Arts District office building; plans overhaul
    1101 Flower Street in L.A. with  Tony Lombardo of Lendlease and Zhang Xifang of Oceanwide. Xifang reportedly resigned in July 2021. (Google Maps, Lendlease, Oceanwide)
    Contractor bails on Oceanwide’s LA megaproject after scoring $42M judgment
    Contractor bails on Oceanwide’s LA megaproject after scoring $42M judgment
    Renderings of The Star
    The Star, a $500M office tower project, looks to light up Hollywood
    The Star, a $500M office tower project, looks to light up Hollywood
    The Boyd Street fire in May, 2020 (Getty)
    LA fire captain sues building, vape shop owners over May 2020 explosion in downtown
    LA fire captain sues building, vape shop owners over May 2020 explosion in downtown
    Clockwise from top left: Kilroy Realty CEO John Kilroy, Boston Properties CEO Owen Thomas, TMG Partners CEO Michael Covarrubius and Eastdil Secured CEO Michael Van Konynenburg (Kilroy, LinkedIn via Thomas, TMG Partners, LinkedIn via Van Konynenburg, Getty)
    “We gotta get people back to the office”: West Coast landlord execs press for return
    “We gotta get people back to the office”: West Coast landlord execs press for return
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.