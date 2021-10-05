Open Menu

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel list Hollywood Hills estate for $35M

Timberlake bought the property in 2002 for $8.3 million, shortly after NSYNC’s breakup

Los Angeles /
Oct.October 05, 2021 09:00 AM
TRD Staff
Justin Timberlake, Jessica Biel and the Hollywood Hills estate (Getty, Hilton & Hyland)
Justin Timberlake, Jessica Biel and the Hollywood Hills estate (Getty, Hilton & Hyland)

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel are ready to bid adieu to their longtime Hollywood Hills estate.

The couple are listing the 10-acre property for $35 million, according to the Wall Street Journal. Timberlake paid $8.3 million for the property in 2002, not long after NSYNC broke up and he embarked on a successful solo career.

A 13,000-square-foot mansion built in 2000 anchors the estate. The Spanish Villa-style house has seven bedrooms. Amenities include a gym and a screening room as well as a covered patio leading to the back yard and a 85-foot zero-edge pool, guest house and tennis court.

The estate’s extensive grounds make it one of the largest in the Hollywood Hills, listing agent Justin Paul Huchel said. It was once part of Erroll Flynn’s estate, which included a mansion known for two-way mirrors and peepholes that was demolished in the 1980s.

Actress Helen Hunt owned the 10-site in the 1980s and built a home there, which she sold to Timberlake.
Timberlake and Biel, who began dating in 2007 and married in 2012, own property across the U.S., including in New York City, Montana, and Timberlake’s native Tennessee. They sold a penthouse in Manhattan in 2018.

[WSJ] — Dennis Lynch 





