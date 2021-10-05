Open Menu

SoCal leads nation in industrial i-sales sales this year

Investors keen to capitalize on strong market for logistics properties in particular

Los Angeles /
Oct.October 05, 2021 11:01 AM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
(Getty)
(Getty)

The Southern California industrial market is having a very good 2021.

Los Angeles tallied $2.8 billion in industrial sales from January through August, the highest total of any market in the nation, according to Commercial Observer. L.A., the Inland Empire and Orange County also accounted for more than 15 percent of the country’s industrial real estate transactions by dollar volume over the same period, according to the report.

Strong demand for logistics space in particular drove $36.6 billion in investment sales nationwide, a record for the first eight months of the year.

In addition to L.A.’s high total, the Inland Empire had $2.3 billion in sales. Both areas saw strong rent growth and low vacancy rates.

The ports of L.A. and Long Beach help make SoCal the nation’s strongest industrial market. Steady demand for space, especially in a post-Covid world, has drawn investors from across the world.

Nationally, industrial rents were up 3.8 percent year-over-year in August. Eleven metro areas saw year-over-year rent growth above that percentage, including the Inland Empire and L.A. County.

The Inland Empire recorded the strongest rent growth and tightest vacancy in the nation in August — average industrial rents were up 6.6 percent year-over-year, and vacancy was just 1.2 percent.

Developers are keen to capitalize on demand in the Inland Empire. Around 22 million square feet is currently under construction, the third-highest total nationwide behind Dallas-Fort Worth and Phoenix, according to the report.

L.A. County vacancy rates were 3.2 percent in August and rents increased 6.5 percent year-over-year. L.A. has less developable land than the Inland Empire, making it difficult for builders to find suitable sites. Around 7.7 million square feet is under construction.

In total, around 500 million square feet of industrial space is under construction nationwide. A large chunk of that is under construction in Dallas-Fort Worth.

[CO] — Dennis Lynch 





    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    industrial real estateLA Industrial

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Rexford Industrial Realty Co-CEOs Howard Schwimmer and Michael Frankel with an aerial shot of the Rancho Dominguez industrial storage property (Google Maps, Rexford)
    Rexford Industrial pays over $200M for South Bay property
    Rexford Industrial pays over $200M for South Bay property
    CenterPoint Properties CEO Bob Chapman, Developer Moishe Mana and the property (CenterPoint, Getty, Daum Commercial)
    CenterPoint pays Moishe Mana $63M for warehouse
    CenterPoint pays Moishe Mana $63M for warehouse
    USPS nears lease for 100K sf distribution center in City of Industry
    USPS nears lease for 100K sf distribution center in City of Industry
    USPS nears lease for 100K sf distribution center in City of Industry
    California law clamps down on unsafe warehouse work conditions
    California law clamps down on unsafe warehouse work conditions
    California law clamps down on unsafe warehouse work conditions
    Staley Point Capital Founder Kevin Staley and the warehouse (Staley, Google Maps)
    Staley Point, Bain Capital buy another industrial complex
    Staley Point, Bain Capital buy another industrial complex
    Overton Moore Properties CEO Timur Tecimer with an aerial of the property (Google Maps, OMP)
    Gardena industrial complex sells to Overton Moore Properties for $35M
    Gardena industrial complex sells to Overton Moore Properties for $35M
    (Getty Images)
    SoCal’s “Space Beach” is ready for liftoff
    SoCal’s “Space Beach” is ready for liftoff
    Oxford Properties CEO Michael Turner and the campus (Oxford)
    Oxford moves into LA with $134M industrial buy
    Oxford moves into LA with $134M industrial buy
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.