Open Menu

City of LA’s vaccine mandate will apply to all indoor retailers

Measure is similar to ones adopted in LA County, San Francisco and NYC

Los Angeles /
Oct.October 06, 2021 02:30 PM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
The mandate will take effect on November 4th (Getty)
The mandate will take effect on November 4th (Getty)

Los Angeles on Wednesday approved one of the nation’s strictest Covid-19 proof-of-vaccination mandates for indoor businesses.

The City Council passed the measure, which is set to take effect Nov. 4, according to the New York Times. Officials say that’s enough time for the city and businesses to work out how to enforce it. Its approval had been delayed a week after a lone council member opposed it.

Once the requirement kicks in, people will have to show they are vaccinated against the coronavirus to enter restaurants, gyms, movie theaters, and most other indoor businesses.

Those who cannot receive a vaccination because of medical conditions or religious beliefs can enter those spaces with proof of a negative Covid-19 test within the last 72 hours.

The measure is similar to an L.A. County mandate that requires proof-of-vaccination by Nov. 4 to enter many of the same businesses.

New York City was the first large city in the country to institute a similar measure; that has been in effect since mid-September. San Francisco and a handful of other California municipalities have similar restrictions in place.

The L.A. Council had to wait until this week to vote on the measure after objections last week from Councilmember Joe Busciano, who is running for mayor. Busciano argued the vaccine requirement put an unfair burden onto business owners.

[NYT] — Dennis Lynch 





    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    CoronavirusLA RetailRetail Real Estate

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Councilmember Joe Busciano and Council President Nury Martinez (Getty, Busciano)
    LA delays vote on strict vaccine requirement for indoor spaces
    LA delays vote on strict vaccine requirement for indoor spaces
    Charing Cross pays $62M for Home Depot-leased store
    Charing Cross pays $62M for Home Depot-leased store
    Charing Cross pays $62M for Home Depot-leased store
    LA County Board of Supervisors. From left to right: Holly J. Mitchell, Janice Hahn, Sheila Kuehl, Kathryn Barger and Hilda L. Solis (Getty, Board of Supervisors)
    LA County commercial landlords can’t evict tenants just yet
    LA County commercial landlords can’t evict tenants just yet
    The end of California's eviction moratorium is quickly approaching (Getty)
    Renters urged to apply for aid ahead of eviction moratorium expiration
    Renters urged to apply for aid ahead of eviction moratorium expiration
    Amazon Fresh on Westside sells for $35M to family office
    Amazon Fresh-leased Westside complex sells for $35M
    Amazon Fresh-leased Westside complex sells for $35M
    (Unsplash via Philippe Gauthier)
    LA’s homebuying frenzy boosts number of $1M homes
    LA’s homebuying frenzy boosts number of $1M homes
    Southern California’s housing market undoubtedly cooling (Getty)
    SoCal home sale prices inch down…but they’re still high
    SoCal home sale prices inch down…but they’re still high
    A sign posted outside of a Los Angeles deli (Getty)
    LA County will require vaccinations to enter bars, restaurants, businesses
    LA County will require vaccinations to enter bars, restaurants, businesses
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.