Los Angeles on Wednesday approved one of the nation’s strictest Covid-19 proof-of-vaccination mandates for indoor businesses.

The City Council passed the measure, which is set to take effect Nov. 4, according to the New York Times. Officials say that’s enough time for the city and businesses to work out how to enforce it. Its approval had been delayed a week after a lone council member opposed it.

Once the requirement kicks in, people will have to show they are vaccinated against the coronavirus to enter restaurants, gyms, movie theaters, and most other indoor businesses.

Those who cannot receive a vaccination because of medical conditions or religious beliefs can enter those spaces with proof of a negative Covid-19 test within the last 72 hours.

The measure is similar to an L.A. County mandate that requires proof-of-vaccination by Nov. 4 to enter many of the same businesses.

New York City was the first large city in the country to institute a similar measure; that has been in effect since mid-September. San Francisco and a handful of other California municipalities have similar restrictions in place.

The L.A. Council had to wait until this week to vote on the measure after objections last week from Councilmember Joe Busciano, who is running for mayor. Busciano argued the vaccine requirement put an unfair burden onto business owners.

