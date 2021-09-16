Open Menu

LA County will require vaccinations to enter bars, restaurants, businesses

The mandate for full inoculation is set to take effect in early November

Los Angeles /
Sep.September 16, 2021 01:00 PM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
A sign posted outside of a Los Angeles deli (Getty)
A sign posted outside of a Los Angeles deli (Getty)

Time is running out for unvaccinated Angelenos to hit their favorite bar or nightclub.

Los Angeles County is set to issue a vaccine mandate on Friday for employees and patrons of bars, wineries, breweries, nightclubs, and lounges, according to the Los Angeles Times. The rule will require people to get at least one dose by Oct. 7 and be fully inoculated by Nov. 4.

It also applies to theme parks and outdoor events with more than 10,000 people.

The mandate for the county, where about 67 percent of residents are at least partially vaccinated, would become the most populous jurisdiction to require vaccines for some type of business.

It isn’t alone: San Francisco and Berkeley already require anyone over the age of 12 to show proof of vaccination to enter restaurants, bars, and gyms. Contra Costa County, Palm Springs, and Cathedral City adopted similar measures for some of the same businesses, but also allow entry with a recent negative test.

Authorities have tightened and loosened coronavirus mitigation measures as cases spiked and waned over the last 18 months. L.A. County brought back a mask mandate in July for retailers and indoor venues as the Delta variant spread.

Some restaurant owners, struggling after months of closures and low traffic, have criticized authorities for tightening mitigation measures.

L.A. could be in for a repeat of last fall, when cooler weather brought more people indoors and authorities restricted indoor and outdoor dining as virus cases surged.

[LAT] — Dennis Lynch





    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    CoronavirusrestaurantsRetail Real Estate

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    The second quarter was the third straight of rising asking rents (Unsplash / Christian Gabele)
    Rents rise in Los Angeles as renters scoop up apartments
    Rents rise in Los Angeles as renters scoop up apartments
    The Ratkovich Company Founder Wayne Ratkovich with renderings of West Harbor (West Harbor, Ratkovich)
    Seven tenants announced for San Pedro’s West Harbor project, including Yamashiro
    Seven tenants announced for San Pedro’s West Harbor project, including Yamashiro
    As of early August, the state had distributed around $243 million in rental assistance (Getty)
    LA’s rental assistance program relaunches as eviction moratorium ends
    LA’s rental assistance program relaunches as eviction moratorium ends
    (County of Los Angeles)
    Project Roomkey almost certainly saved lives, but fell short of its initial goals
    Project Roomkey almost certainly saved lives, but fell short of its initial goals
    (Unsplash via Abbie Bernet)
    SoCal home prices hit another record in July, but rate of increase slows
    SoCal home prices hit another record in July, but rate of increase slows
    Developer Geoff Palmer with one of his properties (Getty, G.H. Palmer Associates)
    $100M moratorium: That’s how much Geoff Palmer’s firms say LA eviction ban has cost them
    $100M moratorium: That’s how much Geoff Palmer’s firms say LA eviction ban has cost them
    Renderings of Third and Arizona Town Square after the proposed Third Street Promenade Stabilization and Economic Vitality Plan (Downtown Santa Monica)
    Santa Monica’s Third Street Promenade could open up to housing, hotels
    Santa Monica’s Third Street Promenade could open up to housing, hotels
    California Rental Housing Association President Christine Kevane LaMarca and California Governor Gavin Newsom (Getty, Facebook via LaMarca)
    California landlords group sues state over eviction moratorium extension
    California landlords group sues state over eviction moratorium extension
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.