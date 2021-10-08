Open Menu

LA industrial rents rise as vacancy shrinks

Anticipating sustained demand, landlords have been adding 4% annual price increases

Los Angeles /
Oct.October 08, 2021 09:08 AM
By Isabella Farr
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Rent growth has been fueled by insatiable demand for warehouse space, along with tightening vacancy rates (iStock)

The housing market may be cooling but Los Angeles industrial prices keep rising.

Average rent for industrial real estate in L.A. ticked up to $1.14 a foot in the third quarter, 3.6 percent higher than the previous quarter, according to a report from Kidder Mathews. It was also 8.6 percent above the third quarter of 2020.

Landlords are often adding 4 percent annual increases to leases, in anticipation of continued demand for warehouse and storage space, the July through September report added. Tightening vacancy rates has also been a factor.

Across L.A., the vacancy rate crept down to 1.4 percent in Q3, compared to 1.7 percent the previous quarter, according to the report.

Around 3.3 million square feet of space was taken by tenants last quarter.

The average sale price for industrial property is also rising. That stood at $249 a foot last quarter, compared to $226 a foot in Q2.

The fourth quarter has already seen some developers shell out big bucks for industrial real estate. Earlier this month, Rexford Industrial Realty bought an 80-acre storage site in Rancho Dominguez for $217 million.





    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    industrial real estate

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Romeo Power CEO Susan Brennan (Romeo Power, LinkedIn via Brennan)
    EV battery firm leaves LA for 200K sf in Orange County
    EV battery firm leaves LA for 200K sf in Orange County
    Rexford sues industrial tenant for nonpayment, a pandemic rarity
    Rexford sues industrial tenant for nonpayment, a pandemic rarity
    Rexford sues industrial tenant for nonpayment, a pandemic rarity
    (Getty)
    SoCal leads nation in industrial i-sales sales this year
    SoCal leads nation in industrial i-sales sales this year
    Rexford Industrial Realty Co-CEOs Howard Schwimmer and Michael Frankel with an aerial shot of the Rancho Dominguez industrial storage property (Google Maps, Rexford)
    Rexford Industrial pays over $200M for South Bay property
    Rexford Industrial pays over $200M for South Bay property
    USPS nears lease for 100K sf distribution center in City of Industry
    USPS nears lease for 100K sf distribution center in City of Industry
    USPS nears lease for 100K sf distribution center in City of Industry
    California law clamps down on unsafe warehouse work conditions
    California law clamps down on unsafe warehouse work conditions
    California law clamps down on unsafe warehouse work conditions
    Staley Point Capital Founder Kevin Staley and the warehouse (Staley, Google Maps)
    Staley Point, Bain Capital buy another industrial complex
    Staley Point, Bain Capital buy another industrial complex
    Overton Moore Properties CEO Timur Tecimer with an aerial of the property (Google Maps, OMP)
    Gardena industrial complex sells to Overton Moore Properties for $35M
    Gardena industrial complex sells to Overton Moore Properties for $35M
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.