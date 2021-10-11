Open Menu

PS Business Parks taps former Rexford exec as CFO

Adeel Khan spent 7 years with industrial specialist

Los Angeles /
Oct.October 11, 2021 09:00 AM
By Isabella Farr
PS Business Parks CEO Mac Chandler and new CFO Adeel Khan
PS Business Parks has a new CFO who brings a whole lot of industrial experience to the job.

The Glendale-based REIT tapped Adeel Khan for the position, replacing Jeffrey Hedges, the company recently announced. Khan will take over in November, with Hedges staying on through February in a consulting role.

Khan previously served as the CFO of Rexford Industrial Realty, one of Los Angeles’ largest industrial landlords. He left the position last year and was replaced by Laura Clark, who was previously a capital markets executive at Regency Centers.

A graduate of Cal State Fullerton, Khan joined Rexford in 2013, just before the company went public.

Rexford has acquired an industrial portfolio of more than 26 million square feet since then, ramping up amid the booming demand for warehouse and storage space over the last couple of years.

PS Business Parks owns around 28 million square feet of office and warehouse space spread across California, Florida, Maryland, Texas, Virginia and Washington.

The firm operates around 2.2 million square feet of space in the Los Angeles market, including a 146,000-square-foot business park in Culver City and a 400,000-square-foot industrial park in Cerritos.





