Brentwood estate with subterranean bunker lists for $64.5M

A Tuscan-style mansion and more than six acres in Brentwood are on the market for $64.5 million.

The owner is Matt Wollman, the founder of Los Angeles-based massage chair manufacturer Interactive Health, according to Dirt.

Wollman bought 13058 Rivers Road for $25.3 million in 2007, four years after selling his chair company for $94 million.

The property sits at the end of a private cul-de-sac in Mandeville Cannyon. It is surrounded by seven acres of government land and the Santa Monica Mountains preserve.

The 11,724-square-foot house was built in 1993, and has six bedrooms and eight bathrooms. A main suite includes a sitting room and two walk-in closets.

Interior amenities include a media room, playroom, gym, and a formal dining room. The living room has a double-height ceiling.

The driveway leads to a large motor court with a three-car garage. The rear of the home opens to a long stone patio and pool area.

The estate’s most unique feature is a semi-hidden, underground “auxiliary space” beneath the lawn. The listing describes it as “perfect for large meetings, with state-of-the-art technology and security,” accessible through a “towering vault door.”

No surprise Wollman has a secure safe room at his home–he dove headfirst into the security business after getting out of the chair game. He is the founder of security consultancy Strategic Services International, where he continues a line of work that he apparently pursued while marketing chairs, advising various law enforcement agencies since 1999, according to the National Defense University Foundation.

Wollman would have to get just above his asking price to eclipse the priciest on-market sale in Brentwood this year — Scooter Braun’s $65 million purchase last month is currently the top deal in the Westside neighborhood.

[Dirt] — Dennis Lynch