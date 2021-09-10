Open Menu

Taylor Swift archenemy Scooter Braun pays $65M for Brentwood mansion

Record exec’s purchase is priciest on-market deal in neighborhood this year

Los Angeles /
Sep.September 10, 2021 02:00 PM
TRD Staff
Scooter Braun and his new house (Getty, The Agency Real Estate)
Record executive and media investor Scooter Braun paid $65 million for a Brentwood newly built mansion, making it the priciest on-market sale in the neighborhood this year.

Braun bought the 19,000-square-foot home at 2188 Mandeville Canyon Road from Larry and Kathleen Paul, according to Dirt. They had commissioned architect Noah Walker to design it, the report noted.

The mansion is modernist in style and has six bedrooms and 12 bathrooms, according to a listing from The Agency. Interiors were designed by Jamie Bush.

The compound is spread across a hilltop at the end of a private road. The property totals just under 4 acres, which includes some of the surrounding hillside.

Amenities include a home theater, gym, and an eight-car garage, along with an indoor lap pool and an outdoor pool. There is also a detached guest house.

Braun has lived in Brentwood since 2014 with Yael Cohen Braun, but the couple divorced earlier this year. They own neighboring mansions in the area.

Braun was recently embroiled in a contentious legal dispute with pop star Taylor Swift over the master recordings of six of her albums.

Hedge fund executive Jeffrey Feinberg closed the now-second largest deal of the year in June when he paid Ramtin Ray Nosrati $44 million for an even larger spec home in the neighborhood.

[Dirt] — Dennis Lynch 





