Open Menu

Office subleasing picks up in LA, tops new listings in Q3

West LA drives action, chips away at high overall vacancy rate

Los Angeles /
Oct.October 12, 2021 11:20 AM
By Isabella Farr
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
(Getty, Photo Illustration by The Real Deal)
(Getty, Photo Illustration by The Real Deal)

Firms in Los Angeles are starting to sign more sublease deals, a trend that’s begun to chip away at a stubbornly high overall vacancy rate.

Sublease activity outpaced new listings for offices for the first time since the start of the pandemic, according to a quarterly report from Newmark. Around 81,400 square feet more space was subleased from July through September compared with the second quarter.

Sublet availability ticked down less than a half a percent to 4.3 percent in the third quarter compared with the prior period. The sublease segment currently totals about 9.1 million square feet in Los Angeles.

Activision Blizzard signed the largest sublease deal in the third quarter, taking 87,800 square feet of space for one of its subsidiaries at LPC West’s Pen Factory in Santa Monica.

West Los Angeles had the most sublease space on the market last quarter, with 3.5 million square feet. The area — which spans from Hollywood to Culver City to Marina del Rey — also led the increase in subleasing activity, with 180,000 square feet taken off the market.

Subleasing office space is generally cheaper than signing a lease outright. DirecTV, which is offering more than 500,000 square feet of sublease space in El Segundo, is asking $2.95 per square foot per month, though its former parent company was paying base rents of $3.39 per square foot.

Though subleasing activity offers a positive note on the market, the overall office vacancy rates across Los Angeles County are at a 10-year high.





    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    LA Office MarketOffice Real Estate

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Apple unveils 500K sf Culver City expansion plans
    Apple unveils 500K sf Culver City expansion plans
    Apple unveils 500K sf Culver City expansion plans
    NorCal Investor pays $81.5M for Beverly Hills medical office
    NorCal Investor pays $81.5M for Beverly Hills medical office
    NorCal Investor pays $81.5M for Beverly Hills medical office
    Fundrise CEO Ben Miller and 4202-4216 West Jefferson Boulevard (LinkedIn via Miller)
    Fundrise signs creative ad firm to 27K sf at South LA development
    Fundrise signs creative ad firm to 27K sf at South LA development
    Romeo Power CEO Susan Brennan (Romeo Power, LinkedIn via Brennan)
    EV battery firm leaves LA for 200K sf in Orange County
    EV battery firm leaves LA for 200K sf in Orange County
    Kilroy Realty CEO John Kilroy, DirecTV CEO Bill Morrow and Swift Real Estate Partners founder Christopher Peatross (LoopNet, Kilroy, DirecTV, Swift)
    DirecTV wants to sublease 500K sf of its El Segundo HQ
    DirecTV wants to sublease 500K sf of its El Segundo HQ
    East End Capital founder Jonathon Yormak and 1239 South Glendale Avenue (Hudson Partners, East End)
    East End Capital expanding Glendale production studio campus
    East End Capital expanding Glendale production studio campus
    (Unsplash / Marty O’Neill)
    LA County office availability hits 10-year high
    LA County office availability hits 10-year high
    GPI co-founders Drew Planting and Cliff Goldstein with the property (LoopNet, GPI)
    GPI Companies adds medical office building to its Burbank portfolio
    GPI Companies adds medical office building to its Burbank portfolio
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.