Richman Group is looking to redevelop a sizable chunk of land in Santa Fe Springs with an affordable housing complex.

The firm wants to build a 139-unit affordable apartment-and-condominium complex on 4.7 acres of land at the intersection of Lakeland Road and Laurel Avenue, according to Urbanize.

SVA Architects is designing the eight-building project.

The apartments would be spread across four buildings topping out at 46 feet. Richman plans them as a mix of one-, two-, and three-bedroom units.

A set of 18 condominiums planned for the complex would be developed by Habitat for Humanity. They would fill three structures at a maximum height of 35 feet, and also comprise a mix of one-to-three-bedroom units.

An eighth building would house amenities, including a computer center, gym, and laundromat. The central courtyard would include a patio and play areas. Parking would be spread across surface lots.

The development site is currently vacant. The project’s mitigated negative declaration and initial study are now complete and will be reviewed by city officials.

Richman Group is based in Greenwich, Connecticut and owns and develops properties across the country. The firm is working on a couple other large projects in the Los Angeles area.

It’s proposal to redevelop the 21-acre Rancho San Pedro complex in San Pedro is currently undergoing environmental review. The project — proposed in conjunction with National CORE and Century Housing —would consist of 1,626 rental units built over 14 years.

Richman also wants to develop a 296-unit apartment complex near Monrovia’s Gold Line station.

