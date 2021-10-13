Open Menu

Westbrook Partners provides $61.5M refinance for Hyatt hotel at USC’s Boyle Heights campus

Mayer Corporation built Hyatt House at school’s health sciences center

Los Angeles /
Oct.October 13, 2021 02:00 PM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Mayer Corporation's Robert Mayer and the Hyatt House Hotel at 220 Trojan Way (OCBC, CBRE)
Mayer Corporation’s Robert Mayer and the Hyatt House Hotel at 220 Trojan Way (OCBC, CBRE)

The Mayer Corporation has refinanced its 200-key Hyatt House Hotel at the University of Southern California’s health sciences campus in Boyle Heights.

The developer secured a $61.5 million loan from Westbrook Partners for the hotel, according to the Commercial Observer.
CBRE, which brokered the debt deal, said it’s the only hotel on the campus–and the newest hotel in the Boyle Heights district on the Eastside of Los Angeles.

The hotel opened at 220 Trojan Way in December of last year. It includes around 18,000 square feet of conference space and nearly 14,000 square feet of retail space.

Mayer Corporation developed the five-story hotel with the help of a $49 million construction loan from Canyon Partners. The loan deal closed in late 2018.

Development is coming to the south side of the USC campus as well — the Yousefian Family Trust filed plans for an 85-unit apartment complex at 1016-1030 North State Street in January of last year.

Westbrook has been involved with a handful of deals on the West Coast in recent years. The firm bought a 45-story condo project in San Francisco from developer Millennium Partners in 2018.

Last year, Westbrook partnered with Avalon Investment and Captiva Partners to purchase a newly built studio complex in Atwater Village.
The partners paid $38 million for the property and in August signed entertainment company FremantleMedia to a 43,000-square-foot lease there.

[CO] — Dennis Lynch 





    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    boyle heightshospitalityusc

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Newmark Director Greg Morgan and Canyon Partners’ Nick Pappas (Getty, LinkedIn via Morgan, Pappas)
    Newmark expands Lodging Capital Markets Group to LA
    Newmark expands Lodging Capital Markets Group to LA
    Faring slashes hotel rooms, boosts office space to Robertson Lane project
    Faring slashes hotel rooms, boosts office space to Robertson Lane project
    Faring slashes hotel rooms, boosts office space to Robertson Lane project
    Hilton President and CEO Christopher J. Nassetta, Related Companies CEO Jeff T. Blau and a rendering of the project (Related, Getty)
    Hilton’s Conrad brand to operate hotel at Related’s DTLA megaproject
    Hilton’s Conrad brand to operate hotel at Related’s DTLA megaproject
    (County of Los Angeles)
    Project Roomkey almost certainly saved lives, but fell short of its initial goals
    Project Roomkey almost certainly saved lives, but fell short of its initial goals
    Renderings for the initial proposal (Los Angeles City Planning)
    Domyan Group downsizes plans for DTLA hotel
    Domyan Group downsizes plans for DTLA hotel
    Owner of Sportsmen’s Lodge plans residential redevelopment
    Owner of Sportsmen’s Lodge plans residential redevelopment
    Owner of Sportsmen’s Lodge plans residential redevelopment
    Sandstone Properties CEO Eri Kroh with a rendering of the project (Sandstone, The Jeff Hotel)
    Culver City approves `The Jeff,’ Sandstone Properties’ 175-unit hotel
    Culver City approves `The Jeff,’ Sandstone Properties’ 175-unit hotel
    Tianqiao Chen with the San Marino estate (Compass, WikiMedia / Comms88)
    Buyer revealed: USC mansion sold to Chinese billionaire
    Buyer revealed: USC mansion sold to Chinese billionaire
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.