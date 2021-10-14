Open Menu

Auction for Nile Niami’s “The One” delayed over dispute between lenders

Joseph Englanoff has accused Don Hankey of trying to wrest control of property, reneging on listing arrangement

Los Angeles /
Oct.October 14, 2021 12:00 PM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Nile Niami and the mansion (Getty, Paul McClean)
Nile Niami and the mansion (Getty, Paul McClean)

The foreclosure auction for Nile Niami’s infamous spec project “The One” was delayed this week after Joseph Englanoff accused fellow lender Don Hankey of trying to leverage outstanding loans into control of the property.

Niami’s behemoth in Bel Air was set to hit the auction block on Wednesday, but a Los Angeles County Superior Court judge delayed it until later this month, according to the L.A. Times.

The dispute between Englanoff and Hankey is over which of the lenders should be paid out first when the property sells either at auction or on the market.

Niami’s company Crestlloyd defaulted on $106 million in debt earlier this year. Most of that money came from Hankey’s company, Hankey Capital.

Englanoff provided Niami with a loan of roughly $30 million for the project in 2018–and Hankey lent an additional sum. Englanoff said he should be paid back before Hankey’s loans are paid.

Englanoff alleged that Hankey previously agreed to complete the unfinished, 105,000-square-foot home and sell it for $225 million via brokers on the market, not through an auction.

A sale at that price would repay all debts on the property and net Niami some profits, Englanoff wrote in a court declaration.

Englanoff said that Hankey would claim at the auction that he’s owed more money than he is really due, discouraging other bidders and allowing him to take control of the property through a credit bid. That would leave no money to pay other lenders.

A credit bid is based on the debt owed to the bidder, so it doesn’t require Hankey to put up any cash.

Hankey said that he tried to reach an agreement with Englanoff but “never came to terms.” His lawyers said in court papers that there is nothing stopping Englanoff’s company, Yogi Securities Holdings, from bidding  on the property at auction.

Hankey has been busy elsewhere lately–he paid $30 million for a mansion in South Florida.

[LAT] — Dennis Lynch 





    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Nile NiamiReal Estate Finance

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    1101 Flower Street in L.A. with  Tony Lombardo of Lendlease and Zhang Xifang of Oceanwide. Xifang reportedly resigned in July 2021. (Google Maps, Lendlease, Oceanwide)
    Contractor bails on Oceanwide’s LA megaproject after scoring $42M judgment
    Contractor bails on Oceanwide’s LA megaproject after scoring $42M judgment
    Nile Niami and "The One" (Getty, The Society Group)
    Nile Niami’s Bel Air behemoth enters receivership
    Nile Niami’s Bel Air behemoth enters receivership
    G6 Hospitality CEO Rob Palleschi and Motel 6 San Jose South, one of the largest assets in the portfolio (G6)
    Blackstone’s Motel 6 portfolio gets $685M CMBS loan
    Blackstone’s Motel 6 portfolio gets $685M CMBS loan
    1369 Londonderry Place and Niami (Compass via The Agency, Getty)
    Nile Niami unloads yet another massive spec mansion
    Nile Niami unloads yet another massive spec mansion
    Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck with the Nile Niami mansion (Getty, Leverage Global Partners)
    JLo tours Nile Niami-built Holmby Hills mansion asking $65M
    JLo tours Nile Niami-built Holmby Hills mansion asking $65M
    LoanCore Capital CEO Mark Finerman and 4707 Venice Boulevard (Google Maps)
    Ralphs-anchored Mid-City mall nabs $64M refi
    Ralphs-anchored Mid-City mall nabs $64M refi
    Combined Properties Chairman Ronald Haft, AECOM Capital CEO Warren Wachsberger and Pendry West Hollywood
    AECOM JV lands $500M loan on boutique hotel-condo
    AECOM JV lands $500M loan on boutique hotel-condo
    Nile Niami and his Bel Air spec home (Getty Images, Juwan Li and Marc Angeles/Compass)
    Nile Niami sells another Bel Air spec mansion for $36M
    Nile Niami sells another Bel Air spec mansion for $36M
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.