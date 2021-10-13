Open Menu

Billionaire Don Hankey buys oceanfront Highland Beach mansion for $30M

Estate flipped for 40% more than its purchase price seven months ago

Miami /
Oct.October 13, 2021 04:36 PM
By Katherine Kallergis
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Billionaire Don Hankey buys Highland Beach mansion for $30M

Don Hankey with 3715 South Ocean Boulevard (Hankey Group, Douglas Elliman)

Billionaire Don Hankey paid $30.3 million for a slice of South Florida.

Hankey, via a limited liability company, bought the oceanfront mansion at 3715 South Ocean Boulevard in Highland Beach. The seller is Moskow Management Trust, led by Eric Moskow of Las Vegas. Moskow flipped the property for 40 percent more than its purchase price of $21.6 million in March.

Hankey is known as the “king” of subprime car loans. He heads Hankey Group, a Los Angeles-based auto services consortium, and has a net worth of $5.5 billion, according to Forbes.

He lent spec home developer Nile Niami about $115 million for “The One,” a Bel Air megamansion that was once on the market for $500 million and is now in a court-appointed receivership.

Built in 2017, the Highland Beach mansion spans more than 11,300 square feet of indoor space, with seven bedrooms and nine bathrooms across four floors. It was built 17 feet above sea level and features a 1,200-bottle wine wall, a home theater, spa, exercise room and more, according to the listing.

Douglas Elliman agent Senada Adzem represented the seller. Samantha Curry, also with Elliman, represented the buyer. They declined to comment.

The property hit the market in July for $30 million. The price was raised in September to $32 million.

The seller, Moskow, is a health care investor who founded and led Accuity Delivery Systems, a health care-related business based in Las Vegas. Moskow recently paid $17.2 million for a mansion in western Palm Beach County.

Highland Beach, in Palm Beach County, has experienced booming waterfront home sales and flips that are sweeping South Florida. In May, the property at 4101 South Ocean Boulevard sold for $17.9 million, three months after the seller bought it for $17 million.

And in June, a company managed by Sean Posner of Grafton Street Capital and Halstatt Real Estate Partners sold an oceanfront townhouse to Stanley Moss, the CEO of a Boca Raton multibillion-dollar investment management firm, for $6.3 million.





    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Highland Beachhome salesspec homes

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    2714 Sheltingham Drive with Fred and Lora Jean Drasner (Berkshire Hathaway)
    Former New York Daily News co-owner buys Wellington mansion for $5M
    Former New York Daily News co-owner buys Wellington mansion for $5M
    Home sweet home: Sugar baron Alexander Fanjul buys Jupiter house for $5M
    Home sweet home: Sugar baron Alexander Fanjul buys Jupiter house for $5M
    Home sweet home: Sugar baron Alexander Fanjul buys Jupiter house for $5M
    Healthcare investor buys lakefront mansion west of Delray Beach for $17M
    Healthcare investor buys lakefront mansion west of Delray Beach for $17M
    Healthcare investor buys lakefront mansion west of Delray Beach for $17M
    Artefacto owner buys waterfront Palm Island home for $5M
    Artefacto owner buys waterfront Palm Island home for $5M
    Artefacto owner buys waterfront Palm Island home for $5M
    Chris Bosh and the property (Getty, The Waterfront Team)
    Chris Bosh’s former waterfront Miami Beach mansion hits the market for $42M
    Chris Bosh’s former waterfront Miami Beach mansion hits the market for $42M
    Douglas Elliman agent Oliver Lloyd buys waterfront Miami Beach teardown
    Douglas Elliman agent Oliver Lloyd buys waterfront Miami Beach teardown
    Douglas Elliman agent Oliver Lloyd buys waterfront Miami Beach teardown
    Sabal Development sells another non-waterfront Miami Beach spec house for nearly $6M
    Sabal Development sells another non-waterfront Miami Beach spec house for nearly $6M
    Sabal Development sells another non-waterfront Miami Beach spec house for nearly $6M
    Former Palm Beach councilwoman sells lakefront mansion for $38M
    Former Palm Beach councilwoman sells lakefront mansion for $38M
    Former Palm Beach councilwoman sells lakefront mansion for $38M
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.