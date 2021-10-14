Open Menu

David Spade pays $13.9M for spec home above Sunset Strip

Comedy vet gets 11,300-square-foot spread completed last year

Los Angeles /
Oct.October 14, 2021 09:37 AM
TRD Staff
David Spade with his new house (The Agency, Getty)
Actor David Spade has picked up a newly built spec home above the Sunset Strip.

Spade paid $13.9 million for the roughly 11,300-square-foot home, according to Dirt. That’s about a 10 percent discount from its $15.5 million asking price.

The boxy home was designed by architect George Kurczyn and completed last year. It has all the hallmarks of the contemporary spec homes that have popped up around Los Angeles’ hillside communities over the last decade or so.

The main floor is a mostly open space with Turkish limestone floors to go with lots of marble and stone accents.

Floor-to-ceiling glass pocket doors on both the main and upper floors open up interior spaces to the rear of the home, which provides city views.

The backyard has a small grass lawn and the infinity pool at treetop level.

The house has six bedrooms, eight bathrooms, and three half-bathrooms. The main suite has a living room with a fireplace and a private balcony with views of the city.

There is a second kitchen for catering and a staff bedroom with a bathroom. The top floor also has a lounge area and a gym.

The lower level has a bar and club room, a 1,200-bottle wine cellar, and a home theater, along with a private guest suite and a panic room with its own bathroom.

Spade has owned a home in nearby Trousdale Estates for two decades. Last year, he cut a $2.3 million off-market deal for a Spanish-style bungalow in West Hollywood.

He once owned a beach house on Malibu’s La Costa Beach, but sold it in 2013 for $10.2 million. The couple that bought the beach house — Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos and his wife Nicole Avant — sold the property earlier this year to businessman Richard Saghian.

[Dirt] — Dennis Lynch 





