As his team shapes up to kick off the 2021-2022 NBA season, Los Angeles Lakers co-owner Jesse Buss is shaking up his real estate lineup.

Buss has listed his Brentwood mansion for just under $11 million, about $1.2 million more than he paid for the then-newly built home in 2018, according to the L.A. Times.

Buss earlier this year bought a home in Encino for $5.9 million. His new manse totals just less than 6,900 square feet and sits on about 1.7 acres.

Buss’ Brentwood home totals 6,500 square feet with six bedrooms and eight bathrooms. Amenities include a movie theater, yoga studio, billiards room, and a wine cellar.

While Buss is only getting a few more hundred square feet of space with his move to Encino, he got a much larger chunk of land. His Encino property’s 1.7 acres is nine times more than what he had in Brentwood.

The Brentwood home is fairly standard contemporary spec fare — boxy, open spaces with modern-esque design influences.

Pocketing glass walls open the main living space to the backyard patio and pool area. There is also a second-story balcony and deck overlooking the backyard and the city beyond. Jennifer Beron with Compass has the listing.

Buss’ Brentwood home is not far from a mansion owned by Lakers star LeBron James.

James bought that property for $23 million in late 2017, prompting rumors that he would leave the Cleveland Cavaliers to join the Lakers. He signed with the team the following summer.

James recently sold another Brentwood home for a $1 million loss. The loss equates roughly to his salary for two games with the Lakers.

Buss is one of six children of the late Lakers owner Jerry Buss, who gave each of his children an equal cut of his 66 percent ownership in the team. He serves as the Lakers’ assistant general manager under his sister Jeanie Buss, who runs the team.

[LAT] — Dennis Lynch