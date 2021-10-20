Kidder Mathews has hired a CIM Group executive to lead its operations across the Greater Los Angeles region.

The commercial brokerage tapped Andrew Altman as regional president to oversee four offices and recruit brokers, according to a Wednesday announcement.

Altman previously spent 10 years at CIM, where he was head of leasing and development for the West Coast.

CIM Group did not respond to a request for comment and a query on who would replace Altman.

Before joining CIM Group, Altman worked as a broker for Cushman & Wakefield and Charles Dunn Company.

Kidder Mathews has been expanding across Los Angeles in recent years, opening offices in Downtown Los Angeles, Century City, Glendale and El Segundo in a bid to compete with commercial heavyweights such as CBRE, JLL and Newmark.

In July, Kidder Mathews hired Eric Paulsen, formerly the CEO of Newport-based commercial firm Topside Real Estate, to lead the firm’s operations across Southern California and Arizona.

“I’m excited to be part of that momentum,” Altman said in a statement.

Kidder Mathews isn’t the only firm in recent months to shuffle up the head of L.A. operations.

This month, Newmark named Nick DiPaolo, the former head of Los Angeles for Cushman &

Wakefield, its head of Los Angeles brokerage. In August, Cushman & Wakefield poached Newmark’s L.A. market leader, Phil Brodkin, bringing him in with Colliers broker Cody Cannon to lead L.A. operations.