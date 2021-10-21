Open Menu

Halloween hook as “Nightmare on Elm Street” house lists for $3.3M

Spaulding Square property stood in for 1428 Elm Street in horror classic, bidding window brief

Los Angeles /
Oct.October 21, 2021 10:30 AM
TRD Staff
1428 N. Genesee Avenue (Photos via Learka Bosnak and Heather T. Roy with Douglas Elliman)
1428 N. Genesee Avenue (Photos via Learka Bosnak and Heather T. Roy with Douglas Elliman)

The Spaulding Square home that featured prominently in the 1984 horror film “A Nightmare on Elm Street” is opening a window for a brief bidding period.

Offers are due for 1428 N. Genesee Avenue by midnight on Halloween, according to the Los Angeles Times. The 2,700-square-foot home is asking $3.25 million.

1428 N. Genesee Avenue (Photos via Learka Bosnak and Heather T. Roy with Douglas Elliman)
1428 N. Genesee Avenue (Photos via Learka Bosnak and Heather T. Roy with Douglas Elliman)

The property last sold to filmmaker Lorene Scafaria in 2013. She paid $2.1 million for the home. Scafaria’s recent films include 2019’s “Hustlers” and 2015’s “The Meddler.”

The exterior of the 1919 home was used in Wes Craven’s classic slasher film as the exterior of the fictional 1428 Elm Street in Springwood, Ohio.

The Dutch Colonial-style home’s white façade and green roof is the same as it appeared in the film. The door was red in the film, but is now black. Only the exteriors were used in the film.

“The façade is iconic, but the ties to the movie stop as soon as you walk through the front door. Inside, it’s a beautiful traditional-style space with a modern twist,” Douglas Elliman listing agent Heater Roy said.

The home has three bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms. The interior was renovated in the mid-2000s and has a mix of traditional and modern elements, including unique rounded entryways to some rooms.

The lot totals about 6,750 square feet and the backyard is lined with a fence and trees. The yard includes a pool, lawn, as well as a guest house with a kitchen and patio.

Roy shares the listing with Douglas Elliman colleague Learka Bosnak. They said the makers of “A Nightmare on Elm Street” and other films shoot in Spaulding Square –– a primarily residential section of Hollywood –– because a lack of palm trees in the area allows the neighborhood and its homes to stand in for other parts of the country.

The neighborhood attracts tour buses, Roy said.

[LAT] — Dennis Lynch





