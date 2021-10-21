Some vocal residents of a high-end and typically low-key coastal enclave of Los Angeles are ticked off and taking stands against a plan to zone for state-mandated housing meant to ease California’s housing shortage..

About a dozen residents of Rancho Palos Verdes spoke out against the plan at a City Council meeting this week, according to the Daily Breeze. Some cited concerns over increased traffic and how the housing would alter the city’s character.

“I think it is really ludicrous to ruin such a beautiful area, such a quaint area, losing the character, and trying to approach something that it’s not really feasible for the area,” said resident Francesco Funiciello.

The state and regional government associations have set quotas for all cities in California under the Regional Housing Needs Assessment allocation. Cities have to prove they have zoned to meet the allocations.

Just 3 percent of cities statewide are on track to meet their RHNA goals.

The RHNA was created to spur development of moderate-income and affordable housing across cities instead of allowing local governments to effectively block low-income housing. Many municipalities take issue with their allocations.

Rancho Palos Verdes would have to zone for 647 new residences to meet a state quota, according to BAE Urban Economics, which prepared a draft update to the city’s housing element to allow for those units.

Around 400 of Rancho Palos Verdes’ allocation must be affordable. BAE Urban Economics identified 50 potential sites to rezone for the housing, but the city hasn’t yet recommended the change to its Housing Element.

The city appealed allocation, requesting a reduction by 54 units, but was denied.

Mayor Eric Alegria signaled the city will continue to seek avenues to fight the state mandate, and is “in the process of assessing state or legal options that are available to municipalities.”

Councilmember David Bradley is among those opposing the allocation, saying the city was “backed into this” by the state, which is forcing local officials to choose options in “a city that has no good places to put [647] units.”

[Daily Breeze] — Dennis Lynch