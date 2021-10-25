The Los Angeles City Council approved $56 million in funding for permanent supportive housing projects in Hollywood and Venice –– home to the famous boardwalk that’s become a heated center of the debate over the public health crisis of homelessness.

The project in Venice is from prolific affordable-housing developer Thomas Safran & Associates.

The development in Hollywood, where streets have also long been dotted with homeless encampments, comes from EAH Housing, according to Urbanize.

The two projects total 148 units.

The Thomas Safran & Associates project would rise at 3233 Thatcher Avenue, the former site of Thatcher Maintenance Yard, not far from the harbor of Marina del Rey.

The city owns the development site and tapped Thomas Safran & Associates to redevelop it in late 2016.

The city has released $33.4 million in tax-exempt bonds for the project, dubbed Thatcher Yard. Completion is planned for spring of 2024.

The project includes 98 units across several buildings of between one and three stories. Parking would be in a basement garage.

The units are a mix of one-, two-, and three-bedrooms apartments, with some to be reserved for seniors. Architect Steven Giannetti is designing the project.

EAH Housing’s project, called Pointe on La Brea, would rise at 943-849 N. La Brea Avenue and replace an auto repair shop there. The city allocated $16.5 million in tax-exempt bonds for the project, or about half of its estimated cost.

The five-story project would include 49 supportive housing units and one manager unit. Amenities include a community room, courtyard, and a roof deck. FSY Architects is designing the complex.

A neighborhood group unsuccessfully appealed the project last year.

Both developers have other projects in the works. EAH Housing last year proposed a 64-unit project in South Park and has two smaller projects underway.

Thomas Safran & Associates’ latest project is a collaboration with The Actors Fund to build a 151-unit affordable complex in Hollywood. The project is aimed at working actors, and plans for an 86-esat theater, gallery space, rehearsal studio, and office space for nonprofit groups in the arts.

[Urbanize] — Dennis Lynch