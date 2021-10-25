Open Menu

Latest YouTube sensation: Foreclosure on influencers’ Woodland Hills mansion

Austin and Catherine McBroom defaulted on $8.7M in debt over the summer

Los Angeles /
Oct.October 25, 2021 10:50 AM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
YouTubers Austin and Catherine McBroom of The ACE Family with their house (Getty, YouTube via The ACE Family)
YouTubers Austin and Catherine McBroom of The ACE Family with their house (Getty, YouTube via The ACE Family)

A lender has foreclosed on the massive Woodland Hills home of YouTubers Austin and Catherine McBroom.

Rumors have swirled for months that the couple, who broke through as celebrity influencers by showcasing a lavish lifestyle on their ACE Family YouTube channel, are in dire financial straits, according to Business Insider.

A October 19 foreclosure auction for the property ended with no bids, returning it to lender 5 Arch Funding Corporation.

The McBrooms currently have around 19 million subscribers to the ACE Family YouTube channel, where they regularly feature their home in videos.

They bought the 12,000-square-foot home for $10.1 million in 2019, a year after it was built. The property was designed as two separate homes and later combined.

The McBrooms were served with a notice of default issued by a debt collection company in May, giving them 90 days to pay back $8.7 million owed to their lender.

In August, a notice of trustee’s sale was sent, notifying them that the property would be auctioned with a starting price of $9.3 million. A buyer would have had to pay for the home with cash.

A still from "THE ACE FAMILY OFFICIAL HOUSE TOUR!!! **FINALLY**" on YouTube
A still from “THE ACE FAMILY OFFICIAL HOUSE TOUR!!! **FINALLY**” on YouTube

The McBrooms and their three children remain in residence at the property. 5 Arch Funding Corporation must file and win an eviction lawsuit to legally compel them to leave the property.

The McBrooms are involved in a handful of lawsuits as well. Austin McBroom was sued by media company LiveXLive for $100 million for allegedly failing to fulfill contracts related to McBroom’s social media star boxing event “Social Gloves: Battle of the Platforms.”

A company of his, Ace Hat Collection, has also petitioned two construction firms to release mechanic’s liens, which are usually filed over unpaid construction work. One petition was denied.

Catherine McBroom, meanwhile, has been sued by TBL Cosmetics in regard to business dealings over McBroom’s cosmetics company 1212 Gateway.

[Business Insider] — Dennis Lynch 





    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    woodland hills

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Plans for the Woodland Hills project with Urban Stearns co-founder Shy Cohen (Togawa Smith Martin, Urban Stearns)
    Urban Stearns plans apartment, hotel project in Woodland Hills
    Urban Stearns plans apartment, hotel project in Woodland Hills
    Josh Zegen and rendering of 21555 Oxnard Street (iStock, Google Maps)
    Madison Realty Capital provides $34M loan-on-loan for Warner Center redevelopment
    Madison Realty Capital provides $34M loan-on-loan for Warner Center redevelopment
    Mike Kaplan and Fry’s Electronics (Credit: Google Maps)
    Developer files plans for 880-unit resi complex and hotel at Warner Center
    Developer files plans for 880-unit resi complex and hotel at Warner Center
    The property at 21555 Oxnard Street (Credit: Google Maps)
    Anthem’s former Warner Center office building gets 75% valuation cut
    Anthem’s former Warner Center office building gets 75% valuation cut
    David Nagel
    Decron Properties, in multifamily expansion mode, pushes into Warner Center
    Decron Properties, in multifamily expansion mode, pushes into Warner Center
    Larry Green, Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield’s EVP for US Development, and a drawing of the planned stadium (Credit: Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield)
    Billion-dollar Warner Center megaproject faces another hurdle
    Billion-dollar Warner Center megaproject faces another hurdle
    Proposal for entertainment arena at Warner Center advances amid larger development
    Proposal for entertainment arena at Warner Center advances amid larger development
    Proposal for entertainment arena at Warner Center advances amid larger development
    Eldercare facility of 1M sf planned at Northrop Grumman’s Woodland Hills site
    Eldercare facility of 1M sf planned at Northrop Grumman’s Woodland Hills site
    Eldercare facility of 1M sf planned at Northrop Grumman’s Woodland Hills site
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.