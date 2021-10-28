Open Menu

Xebec Realty plans 600K sf of industrial in Sylmar

Firm acquired 28-acre site for $92M last November

Los Angeles /
Oct.October 28, 2021 11:16 AM
By Isabella Farr
Xebec Realty CEO Randy Kendrick and 15827 Roxford Street in Sylmar (Google Maps, xebecrealty.com)

Xebec Realty is planning to build over 600,000 square feet of industrial space on 28 acres of land it bought in Sylmar for $92 million last year.

The Dallas-based industrial firm has filed plans for a 440,000-square-foot warehouse and a 164,000-square-foot warehouse at 15827 Roxford Street. Xebec did not respond to a request for comment.

Xebec will demolish a 220,000-square-foot warehouse on the site and will construct the two new buildings, with 410 parking spaces part of the package.

The project is “compatible for future development,” according to a review of the project.

Last November, Xebec acquired four plots of land for the project, buying the property from communications and defense firm L3Harris Technologies. The deal came with a provision that Xebec would only build industrial projects on the site, records show.

Xebec also secured a $54 million loan from Athene Annuity & Life Insurance Company in connection with its acquisition.

Xebec has properties all over the U.S., including Dallas, New York and Miami. In Los Angeles, Xebec owns a 343,7000-square-foot facility in Azusa and a 203,300-square-foot last-mile property in Vernon — both of which were completed in 2017.

Developers across Los Angeles have been racing to build industrial real estate, given the booming demand for e-commerce and logistics space. Few of the proposed developments are as big as Xebec’s new plans.

This month, L.A.-based industrial heavyweight Rexford Industrial Realty acquired a former Mitsuwa Marketplace location in Torrance for $18.95 million and said it planned to build an 80,000-square-foot warehouse on the site.





