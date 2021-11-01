Open Menu

Bulgari Hotels JV eyes hotel on 33-acre Benedict Canyon site

Plans call for 58 guest rooms, eight private homes in high-end residential enclave

Los Angeles /
Nov.November 01, 2021 06:30 AM
TRD Staff
Rendering of the resort and developer Gary Safady (Getty, Bulgari Hotels)
Rendering of the resort and developer Gary Safady (Getty, Bulgari Hotels)

Bulgari Hotels and Resorts and developer Gary Safady are partnering on a hotel project in Benedict Canyon.

The partnership hopes to develop 58 guest rooms and suites and eight private homes, according to a report from Urbanize LA. The project, to be called Bulgari Resort Los Angeles, would be built on a 33-acre hillside property at 9704-9712 West Oak Road.

The plans include a 10,000-square-foot-spa, a private theater and a gym. An eight-seat sushi bar and a restaurant from Michelin-starred Italian chef Niko Romito will also open in the complex. South Africa’s Studio SAOTA and Italian architecture firm Antonio Citterio Patricia Viel are the designers for the project.

(Bulgari Hotels)
(Bulgari Hotels)

According to plans from Safady, 75 percent of the property will be kept as open space. The developers are planning to add up to 1,000 trees and a dog park to the site. It would be mostly accessible through private transportation, with 260 parking spaces planned for the property.

Bulgari Hotels, which was launched in 2001 as a partnership between luxury brand Bulgari and hospitality group Marriott International, announced last December that it is planning to open its first US property at the former site of the Seagull Hotel in Miami Beach. Bulgari bought the property, at 100 21st Street, for $120 million in January of 2020. The price represented nearly four times what the previous owners, a partnership between Lionheart and hotelier Jeffrey Dagowitz, paid for the 172-key hotel in 2018.

Bulgari Hotels currently has 11 properties in London, Dubai, Bali, Beijing, Shanghai and Milan. The Miami Beach hotel will open in 2024. The Los Angeles location, meanwhile, would open a year later, if approved.

[Urbanize] – Christian Bautista 





