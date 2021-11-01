Open Menu

Kilroy CEO: office still “center of the work ecosystem”

Lifescience chips in as LA-based landlord’s quarterly net income rises 34 percent

Los Angeles /
Nov.November 01, 2021 07:15 AM
By Isabella Farr
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Kilroy Realty CEO John Kilroy (Kilroy, Getty)
Kilroy Realty CEO John Kilroy (Kilroy, Getty)

Hybrid is here but its effects will be limited.

That’s the view from Los Angeles-based Kilroy Realty, where CEO John Kilroy took the opportunity of a quarterly earnings call last week to declare that “the office will remain the center of the work ecosystem.”

He conceded that hybrid work is “going to be a given,” but told investors that the impact will “be minimal in terms of space demand reduction or footprint shrinkage.”

The company which owns 15.1 million square feet of office properties across the West Coast and the 730,000-square-foot Indeed Tower in Austin, Texas, reported $232.3 million in revenue in the third quarter.

That was a 1.8 percent gain that came even as most companies have kept their offices shut.

Kilroy also reported $47 million in net income — an increase from $35 million in the second quarter — and $0.98 per share in funds from operations.

The bump in earnings came even though the percentage of its portfolio that is leased hasn’t changed. The firm said 93 percent of its properties were leased as of the end of September, the same as the prior quarter.

Part of this is attributable to the fact that Kilroy has added new and converted life science properties to its portfolio.

The firm finished construction on a 235,000-square-foot building at its Oyster Point development in South San Francisco, which is fully leased to Cytokinetics.

Kilroy is also planning to convert three office buildings in San Diego into life science properties, after signing three new leases across the buildings.

In San Diego, the firm hasn’t yet secured a tenant at 2100 Kettner — an office building it recently completed. But Kilroy said has shown the facility to three potential tenants in the past couple of weeks, and has received one request for proposal.

Further north, the company said it’s hopeful that sublease space will keep getting absorbed in Los Angeles, driven by activity from gaming, technology and entertainment firms.

But the firm said it did not have an update on DirecTV, which is looking to sublease 500,000 square feet of space across three buildings in El Segundo — one of which is Kilroy’s.





    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Commercial Real EstateLife SciencesOffice Real EstateSan FranciscoSeattle

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Brookfield Properties makes $55M industrial buy in La Mirada
    Brookfield Properties makes $55M industrial buy in La Mirada
    Brookfield Properties makes $55M industrial buy in La Mirada
    Rendering of the resort and developer Gary Safady (Getty, Bulgari Hotels)
    Bulgari Hotels JV eyes hotel on 33-acre Benedict Canyon site
    Bulgari Hotels JV eyes hotel on 33-acre Benedict Canyon site
    Oceanwide’s LA tab grows to $2.3B
    Oceanwide’s LA tab grows to $2.3B
    Oceanwide’s LA tab grows to $2.3B
    Covington gets 3.4M sf in IE’s priciest deal of year
    Covington gets 3.4M sf in IE’s priciest deal of year
    Covington gets 3.4M sf in IE’s priciest deal of year
    Dr. Kwang Yul-cha and 1321-1323 North Virgil Avenue (Facebook, Google Maps)
    Hospital wants three floors of offices atop parking structure
    Hospital wants three floors of offices atop parking structure
    Xebec Realty plans 600K sf of industrial in Sylmar
    Xebec Realty plans 600K sf of industrial in Sylmar
    Xebec Realty plans 600K sf of industrial in Sylmar
    CenterPoint Properties CEO Bob Chapman and one of the industrial properties (LoopNet, CenterPoint)
    CenterPoint pays $114M for Santa Ana logistics facility
    CenterPoint pays $114M for Santa Ana logistics facility
    Rexford Industrial’s Co-Chief Executive Officer Michael Frankel and the Western Ave property (Rexford, Highland Partners)
    Rexford goes from ethnic niche to generic industrial development in South Bay
    Rexford goes from ethnic niche to generic industrial development in South Bay
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.