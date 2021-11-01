Not everyone in California is headed to Texas.

Actress Hilary Swank has put her hacienda-style mansion in Pacific Palisades on the market after relocating to Colorado, according to a report from the Wall Street Journal. The property, at 439 Paseo Miramar, is a 6,722-square-foot home with a 16-seat movie theater. The current asking price is $10.5 million, according to a listing from Zillow.

The six-bedroom, seven-bath home spent time on the market in 2012 and 2013 with an asking price of $9.5 million. It was taken off the market in August of 2014. Swank said that she listed the home at the time because she was living in France. “Then I was like, ‘I don’t think I’m going to actually be in France forever,’ so I pulled it off the market,” she told WSJ.

Swank paid $5.8 million for the property in 2007. After moving in, she renovated a wine-and-cigar room and added a pool, hot tub, outdoor kitchen, loggia and fire pit.

Swank and her husband, Philip Schneider, moved to Colorado last year amid pandemic-driven lockdowns. Like many who left metropolitan areas during the pandemic, she relocated for space. Swank, an advocate for animal rescue, said that her Colorado home, which she bought in 2016, has more space for her horse, five dogs and two parrots.

“We’re looking to get a lot more rescues when we have the time,” she said. “We have a nice ranch now that we can bring ’em all to.”

Swank, who has starred in films such as “Million Dollar Baby” and “Boys Don’t Cry,” won the Academy Award for Best Actress in 1999 and 2004. She is set to star in an ABC drama series set in Alaska.

[Wall Street Journal] – Christian Bautista