Malibu approves hotel across from Billionaire’s Beach

The City of Malibu has approved plans for a boutique hotel on Billionaire’s Beach along Pacific Coast Highway.

Developer Norm Haynie got the go-ahead to build a 39-key establishment at 22729 and 22741 Pacific Coast Highway, according to a report from Urbanize LA. The project is across the highway from a 1.5-mile stretch of sandy beachfront filled with luxury properties owned by billionaires such as entertainment executive Jeffrey Katzenberg and Oracle CEO Larry Ellison.

The hotel aims to replace a shuttered gas station at 22729 Pacific Coast Highway. The project will require renovations to an adjacent four-story office building at 22741 Pacific Coast Highway.

Getting the go-ahead for the hotel was a long process for Haynie. He had been trying to build the hotel at the site since 2016. Last September, the city council voted 4-1 to approve the project, a development that the Malibu Times described as a “rare success for a developer in Malibu.” At that phase, one of Haynie’s biggest obstacles for building the property was a temporary use permit (TUP) that the council considered imposing on the hotel. The TUP called for limits on large gatherings at the property. Haynie has expressed concerns that the TUP limitation could make it difficult to sell the property to a hotel operator.

The project, to be called the Sea View Hotel, is expected to include a ground-floor restaurant, a spa and 91 parking spots. The hotel will be designed by architect Luis Tena, and the project is expected to be completed over 18 months.

[Urbanize] – Christian Bautista