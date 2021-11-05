Open Menu

Fairfield Residential plans 370-unit complex in Northeast LA

31 units in Glassell Park reserved for very low income renters

Los Angeles /
Nov.November 05, 2021 11:39 AM
By Isabella Farr
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Fairfield Residential CEO Greg Pinkalla with the site plan and aeriail of 2910 North San Fernando Road in Glassell Park (Fairfield, Google Maps, AO Architects)
Fairfield Residential CEO Greg Pinkalla with the site plan and aeriail of 2910 North San Fernando Road in Glassell Park (Fairfield, Google Maps, AO Architects)

Fairfield Residential is planning to build an apartment complex on five acres in the Glassell Park district of Northeast Los Angeles, where gentrification has sparked it’s usual complement of controversy in the adjacent Highland Park neighborhood.

The San Diego-based firm has filed plans to construct 370 apartments at 2910 North San Fernando Road, according to planning documents. The firm did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Site plan of 2910 North San Fernando Road in Glassell Park (AO Architects)
Site plan of 2910 North San Fernando Road in Glassell Park (AO Architects)

About eight percent of the apartments — 31 — will be reserved for low-income residents.

Fairfield bought the 4.6-acre site — previously zoned for industrial use — for $27 million last year, after it received environmental approval in 2019 to build the project, records show.

Under its plans, the firm will demolish a 54,000-square-foot storage, warehouse and distribution building and build a single five-story structure.

The building will also include 59,000 square feet of open space, 1,900 square feet of co-working space and 597 parking spaces.

It will be Fairfield’s fourth apartment complex in Los Angeles. The firm currently has two up and running— one in Woodland Hills and the other in Northridge — and is planning to build a 362-unit apartment complex on the border of Culver City.

Fairfield has around 43,000 units under management across 18 states, and has acquired or developed more than 960 multifamily communities, according to its website. In 2019, California State Teachers’ Retirement System acquired a majority stake in Fairfield from Brookfield Asset Management.





    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    LA HousingMultifamily LAresidential real estate

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Waterford, state authority join on $67M “workforce housing” deal in Pasadena
    Waterford, state join on $67M “workforce housing”
    Waterford, state join on $67M “workforce housing”
    How hot was it? Plunge puts pandemic peak in perspective
    How hot was it? Plunge puts pandemic peak in perspective
    How hot was it? Plunge puts pandemic peak in perspective
    514 Chalette Drive in Beverly Hills (The Beverly Hills Estates)
    Indonesian heir pays $28M for Trousdale mansion
    Indonesian heir pays $28M for Trousdale mansion
    VA clears Brentwood encampment, makes room for unhoused veterans
    VA clears Brentwood encampment, makes room for unhoused veterans
    VA clears Brentwood encampment, makes room for unhoused veterans
    Hilary Swank and the Pacific Palisades house (Getty, Compass via Hilton & Hyland)
    Swank-y listing: Oscar winner’s Pacific Palisades pad hits market
    Swank-y listing: Oscar winner’s Pacific Palisades pad hits market
    Apartment owner charged on “trapped” seniors in Chinatown
    Apartment owner charged on “trapped” seniors in Chinatown
    Apartment owner charged on “trapped” seniors in Chinatown
    Fashion executive Serge Azria was the seller of the property (Getty)
    $177M for Malibu home sets California record
    $177M for Malibu home sets California record
    California has 63 of 100 most expensive zip codes. (iStock, AboutZipCode)
    California claims lion’s share of 100 priciest zips
    California claims lion’s share of 100 priciest zips
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.