Open Menu

Fairfield Residential plans luxury complex at 60-year-old diner

362-unit building would wrap around Dinah’s Family Restaurant on Culver City border

Los Angeles /
Jun.June 16, 2021 12:30 PM
By Isabella Farr
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Fairfield CEO Greg Pinkalla and renderings of the development plans (Carrier Johnson + Culture, Fairfield Residential)
Fairfield CEO Greg Pinkalla and renderings of the development plans (Carrier Johnson + Culture, Fairfield Residential)

Dinah’s Family Restaurant is a 60-year-old diner on the Culver City border, known for its fried chicken.

Now, Fairfield Residential wants to build a 362-unit luxury apartment complex on the property, according to plans filed with the city. Renderings show the building would wrap around the 7,000-square-foot, family-owned Westchester eatery.

The development would include 126 studios, 110 one-bedroom units and 126 two-bedroom units. Plans show 41 apartments will be classified as affordable.

Fairfield, the San Diego-based apartment giant, would keep the restaurant intact but demolish a single-story strip mall and another industrial property. Fairfield would also include retail space for another restaurant in the building, along with a garage with 520 vehicle spaces, plans show. The restaurant is located at 6519 Sepulveda Boulevard.

Current property owners are listed as Arthur Quinn, Alan and Steven Cohen, and Lorin Flyer, records show. Fairfield did not respond to multiple requests for comment. A message left at the diner was not immediately returned.

Fairfield operates two apartment complexes in Los Angeles — in Woodland Hills and Northridge — along with six more in Orange County and one in Riverside County, according to its website. Nationwide, the company manages 43,000 apartment units in 18 states and says it has developed or acquired 962 multifamily communities. In 2019, California State Teachers’ Retirement System acquired a majority stake in Fairfield from Brookfield Asset Management.

Fairfield’s construction plans come as apartment rents in L.A. are starting to rise after having dipped from the pandemic. But they are still down. Median monthly rent in L.A. County in May was $1,776, nearly 3 percent below what it was in February 2020.





    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Culver CityL.A. developmentLA Multifamily

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Rendering of the project (Triangle Culver City)
    Bastion Development plans another apartment complex on Culver City border
    Bastion Development plans another apartment complex on Culver City border
    1333 S. Orange Grove Avenue (Google Maps)
    Canfield sells newly converted luxury rental complex
    Canfield sells newly converted luxury rental complex
    A rendering of the project and an aerial view of the development site (WPH Holdings, Google Maps)
    WPH Holdings plans another affordable complex in Sun Valley
    WPH Holdings plans another affordable complex in Sun Valley
    10745 W. Burbank Boulevard in North Hollywood (Google Maps)
    Developer eyes apartment complex in North Hollywood
    Developer eyes apartment complex in North Hollywood
    Black Equities Group's Stanley Black and Equity Residential's Mark J. Parrell. (Apartments.com, Getty, Equity Residential)
    How Suite it is: Sam Zell’s Equity Residential sells SaMo rental complex
    How Suite it is: Sam Zell’s Equity Residential sells SaMo rental complex
    5001 Wilshire Blvd. (Getty, 42 Floors)
    From retail to residential: Apartment complex may replace strip mall
    From retail to residential: Apartment complex may replace strip mall
    Moda at Monrovia Station and Opportunity Housing Group President Lauren Seaver (Google Maps)
    Workforce housing investor pays $100M for Monrovia apartments
    Workforce housing investor pays $100M for Monrovia apartments
    CIM Group co-founders Shaul Kuba, Avi Shemesh, Richard Ressler and the site for the project. (Google Maps, CIM)
    CIM Group plans 168-unit mixed-use complex in West Adams
    CIM Group plans 168-unit mixed-use complex in West Adams
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.