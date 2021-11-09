A 377-acre campground in Big Bear is hitting the market for $12 million, making it the priciest and largest property on the market in the area.

Holcomb Valley Ranch today is open to the general public and operates event space for rent for weddings, corporate retreats, and music festivals. It previously was reserved as a campsite for the Boy Scouts of America, according to the Los Angeles Times, and before that hosted a gold-mining settlement and a cattle ranch.

The property is mostly undeveloped, consisting of woods, meadows and mountainous terrain. It’s campground facilities include multiple cabins and lodging for staff, a commercial kitchen, pavilion, and outdoor amphitheatre.

Recreational facilities include a climbing wall, zipline, swimming pool, and firearm and archery ranges. There is also a horse barn and “roaming horses,” according to the property’s website.

The website lists off-roading, horseback riding, kayaking, and rock-climbing among the activities available to guests.

Some abandoned structures dot the property as well, including 100-year-old ranch buildings and an equally old sawmill. A well produces 172,000 gallons of water per day and there is storage for 100,000 gallons.

The property is being marketed as a development opportunity. It is approved for 37 buildings and 380 lots for tents or cabins.

The property is about four miles north of Big Bear Lake itself, which offers its own recreational activities and plenty of other attractions.

It’s about a two hour drive from L.A., which makes it an option for urbanites looking to get out of the city for a spell.

