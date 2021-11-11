Open Menu

Schwarzenegger’s former Pacific Palisades home back on market for $11M

Now owned by nephew of former governor, son of RFK

Nov.November 11, 2021 11:30 AM
By Christian Bautista
14203 Evans Road (Marc Angeles)

A Pacific Palisades mansion once owned by Arnold Schwarzenegger is back on the market for $11 million.

The property, at 14203 Evans Road, is a five-bed, six-bath home that sits on the periphery of Will Rogers Historic Park, according to a listing from brokerage firm The Agency. The 4,177-square-foot mansion comes with a pool and a tennis court.

Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver lived in the mansion from from 1986 to 2003, according to a previous report from the Los Angeles Times. The pair has been locked in a divorce proceeding that has lasted for more than a decade, multiple reports show.

The house is currently owned by Max Kennedy–son of former New York Senator Robert F. Kennedy–and his wife, Vicki Strauss Kennedy. The Kennedys bought the home in 2013 for $12.9 million. The transaction was a family affair of sorts. Shriver is a niece of the late President John F. Kennedy, and daughter of one-time Democratic vice presidential nominee Sargent Shriver.

Max and Vicki Strauss Kennedy put the home back on the market on September 16, according to a listing from Zillow.

The home has links to a celebrity scandal–it’s where Schwarzenegger carried out an affair with a housekeeper. The woman, Mildred Baena, reportedly worked at the home for two decades. The couple sold the property after Schwarzenegger admitted to fathering a child with Baena.

Schwarzenegger’s real estate holdings go beyond luxury homes. He was identified as one of the investors in Georgetown Company’s Far West Side project at 787 11th Avenue in New York. Other prominent investors involved in the project include athlete LeBron James and hedge fund manager Bill Ackman.




    residential real estate

