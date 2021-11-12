Open Menu

Domino’s Pizza exec joins upper crust with $20.9M buy in Bel Air

17,200-square-foot home among priciest deals in megamansion-laden enclave this year

Los Angeles /
Nov.November 12, 2021 11:48 AM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Domino’s Pizza Executive Don Meij and view of 1940 Bel Air Rd mansion (zillow.com, Getty Images)

Domino’s Pizza exec Don Meij is the new owner of a Bel Air mansion overlooking Stone Canyon Reservoir.

The Australian businessman paid $20.9 million for a 17,200-square-foot manse built in 2015, according to the New York Post.

Meij is the CEO of Domino’s Pizza Enterprises, an Australia-based master franchise of U.S.-based Domino’s Pizza. It’s the exclusive master franchise for Australia, several European countries, Japan, and Taiwan with around 3,200 stores across those markets.

Meij and his wife, Jenny, recently sold a home in Aspen for $10.3 million–a property they purchased in 2013 for $3.4 million.
The Bel Air home has eight bedrooms and 15 bathrooms, including a primary suite with two bathrooms and closets, a fireplace, and a balcony.

Interior spaces include a wood-paneled office, a kitchen with two large marble-top islands,
The lower level of the home houses the home theater, gym, billiard room, wine cellar, and a cavernous indoor pool with a large stained glass window overhead.

There is another pool in the backyard, as well as lounge areas and lawns.

The home is large even for Bel Air and appears to be the third-largest home to sell in the neighborhood this year, behind two Nile Niami creations.

The embattled spec developer in April sold both a 24,000-square-foot mansion overlooking Bel Air Country Club and a 28,000-square-foot mansion on Carcassonne Road.

Meij’s new manse is larger even than a Hilton family estate — totaling 15,000 square feet ­— that sold in May for $61.5 million.

As the end of 2021 nears, Meij’s looks set to remain among the largest to sell in Bel Air. Mohamed Hadid’s 30,000-square-foot megamansion on Strada Vecchia is undergoing demolition and won’t be hitting the market. Niami’s largest project ever, the 105,000-square-foot “The One” might sell this year, but it may be at a bankruptcy auction. [NYP] — Dennis Lynch

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
Bel Airluxury real estate

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
Sprawling spec home above Malibu’s Carbon Beach asks $47.5M
Sprawling spec home above Malibu’s Carbon Beach asks $47.5M
Sprawling spec home above Malibu’s Carbon Beach asks $47.5M
Blake Griffin and renderings of the previously planned spec home on the property (Compass via The Agency, Getty)
Blake Griffin adds to growing Brentwood compound
Blake Griffin adds to growing Brentwood compound
Marc Andreessen and his new house (Google Maps, Getty)
Andreessen revealed as buyer of California’s most expensive house
Andreessen revealed as buyer of California’s most expensive house
Fashion executive Serge Azria was the seller of the property (Getty)
$177M for Malibu home sets California record
$177M for Malibu home sets California record
Latest wrinkle in Strada Vecchia saga: delayed tax negotiations
Death & taxes: Both in play at Strada Vecchia
Death & taxes: Both in play at Strada Vecchia
“The One” now another LA bankruptcy case
“The One” now another LA bankruptcy case
“The One” now another LA bankruptcy case
The Agency CEO Mauricio Umansky and agent Zar Zanganeh (Getty, Luxe Estates)
The Agency places bet on Vegas
The Agency places bet on Vegas
Kanye West, Kim Kardashian and an aerial of the property (Getty, Google Maps)
Kim Pays Kanye $23M to keep Hidden Hills mansion
Kim Pays Kanye $23M to keep Hidden Hills mansion
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.