Domino’s Pizza exec Don Meij is the new owner of a Bel Air mansion overlooking Stone Canyon Reservoir.

The Australian businessman paid $20.9 million for a 17,200-square-foot manse built in 2015, according to the New York Post.

Meij is the CEO of Domino’s Pizza Enterprises, an Australia-based master franchise of U.S.-based Domino’s Pizza. It’s the exclusive master franchise for Australia, several European countries, Japan, and Taiwan with around 3,200 stores across those markets.

Meij and his wife, Jenny, recently sold a home in Aspen for $10.3 million–a property they purchased in 2013 for $3.4 million.

The Bel Air home has eight bedrooms and 15 bathrooms, including a primary suite with two bathrooms and closets, a fireplace, and a balcony.

Interior spaces include a wood-paneled office, a kitchen with two large marble-top islands,

The lower level of the home houses the home theater, gym, billiard room, wine cellar, and a cavernous indoor pool with a large stained glass window overhead.

There is another pool in the backyard, as well as lounge areas and lawns.

The home is large even for Bel Air and appears to be the third-largest home to sell in the neighborhood this year, behind two Nile Niami creations.

The embattled spec developer in April sold both a 24,000-square-foot mansion overlooking Bel Air Country Club and a 28,000-square-foot mansion on Carcassonne Road.

Meij’s new manse is larger even than a Hilton family estate — totaling 15,000 square feet ­— that sold in May for $61.5 million.

As the end of 2021 nears, Meij’s looks set to remain among the largest to sell in Bel Air. Mohamed Hadid’s 30,000-square-foot megamansion on Strada Vecchia is undergoing demolition and won’t be hitting the market. Niami’s largest project ever, the 105,000-square-foot “The One” might sell this year, but it may be at a bankruptcy auction. [NYP] — Dennis Lynch