A spec home sitting on 22 acres in the hills above Malibu’s Carbon Beach is on the market at $47.5 million.

Malibu Real Estate Investments is behind the project, according to the Wall Street Journal.

The three-story home at 5012 Carbon Beach Terrace totals about 13,000 square feet and is packed with luxury amenities, including a hair salon, massage room, gym, and a spa with a sauna.

The home’s design brings entertaining to mind. There is a 1,000-bottle wine room and a wine dispenser in the billiards room. A poker room is ventilated for cigar smoking. There are also at least two bars.

The home has five bedrooms, along with another in a guesthouse. It’s being offered fully furnished.

Malibu Real Estate Investments’ Kirkor Suri said that the glass staircase, manufactured by Italian builder Siller Treppen, was inspired by the glass staircase at the Apple Store on Fifth Avenue in New York.

The grounds include a pool area with a lawn and an artificial beach.

The home is one of four that Malibu Real Estate Investments is building above Carbon Beach and the second to be completed. The first of the four to list hit the market in 2019 asking $50 million but was later taken off the market.

The home was roughly the same size and the grounds totals 17 acres. Like the firm’s latest project, it has an artificial beach next to its pool.

Malibu has been the Los Angeles-area’s strongest luxury submarket of the post-pandemic era. A rush of sales in the area sent pricing up 111 percent between Q2 2020 and Q2 2021.

The $177 million sale of fashion executive Serge Azria’s Malibu compound late in October set a new statewide price record, previously set when Jeff Bezos bought David Geffen’s Beverly Hills estate for $165 million last year.

[WSJ] — Dennis Lynch