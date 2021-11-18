Open Menu

$43M price check at Vons supermarket in Long Beach

OC-based investor paid $29M in 2019

Los Angeles /
Nov.November 18, 2021 10:08 AM
By Isabella Farr | Research By Christian Bautista
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Fort Ashford Funds co-founders Susan Kavanaugh and Frank Kavanaugh with the supermarket (Fort Ashford, SRS)
Fort Ashford Funds co-founders Susan Kavanaugh and Frank Kavanaugh with the supermarket (Fort Ashford, SRS)

A Vons supermarket on the edge of Downtown Long Beach is up for sale with a listing price that seeks a premium of nearly 50 percent from what it fetched two years ago.

The 47,570-square-foot store at 600 East Broadway has been listed for sale with an asking price of $43.3 million, or $903 per square foot, according to a listing on PropertyShark.

Records show Newport Beach-based private equity firm Fort Ashford Funds bought it for $29 million in 2019 from New York-based Fortress Investment Group. Fort Ashford Funds did not respond to a request for comment.

Constructed in 2010, the retail building includes 127 rooftop parking spaces.

It is leased to Vons — a subsidiary of Albertsons — for another 16 years, with eight additional five-year extension options, according to SRS Real Estate Partners’ Pat Weibel, who is marketing the property for sale.

Rent at the property is currently $1.5 million per year — around $2.62 per square foot per month, according to marketing materials for the building. Starting this month, rent at the property increased by 1.5 percent and will increase by 7.5 percent every five years.

Weibel says the property is gaining interest from private family offices, REITs and foreign buyers interested in Los Angeles County.

The property will give the owner an established retail location “within a dense, infill trade area,” according to SRS Real Estate Partners’ listing.

Grocery stores have become a popular asset class during the pandemic — though foot traffic declined, the sector weathered better than other retailers, mostly because grocers were exempt from many pandemic-related closures and restrictions.

Grocers have also been able to use stores as distribution hubs for their delivery services, according to Weibel.

In September, a 30,000-square-foot building leased to Amazon Fresh on the the west side of Long Beach sold for $35 million — around $1,166 a foot.




    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Commercial Real EstateLA RetailLong Beach

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    The portion of land with renderings of proposed development (LoopNet)
    6 percent of Bel Air on discount
    6 percent of Bel Air on discount
    Lone Star Funds founder John Grayken and Westin LAX (Lone Star, Marriott)
    Price revealed: Lone Star paid $71M for Westin LAX
    Price revealed: Lone Star paid $71M for Westin LAX
    CGI+ CEO Gidi Cohen and 5200 South J Street in Oxnard CA (CGI+, Google Maps)
    CGI+ buys Ventura County apartment complex
    CGI+ buys Ventura County apartment complex
    Madison Realty Capital extends LA push with $91M loan
    Madison Realty Capital extends LA push with $91M loan
    Madison Realty Capital extends LA push with $91M loan
    Long Beach could bolster inclusionary housing law
    Long Beach could bolster inclusionary housing law
    Long Beach could bolster inclusionary housing law
    Anti-drone specialist takes 100K sf warehouse in Torrance
    Anti-drone specialist takes 100K sf warehouse in Torrance
    Anti-drone specialist takes 100K sf warehouse in Torrance
    67k sf warehouse in works for Pacoima
    67k sf warehouse in works for Pacoima
    67k sf warehouse in works for Pacoima
    Brookfield CEO Brian Kingston and renderings of Residences at 333 South Hope Street (Brookfield, Large Architecture)
    Brookfield wants to add 34-story apartment tower to DTLA office complex
    Brookfield wants to add 34-story apartment tower to DTLA office complex
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.