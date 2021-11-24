Open Menu

OC telecom billionaire Jabara to buy 22-acre Napa commercial resort

Deal with Brookfield Hotel Properties could be worth up to $300 million

Los Angeles /
Nov.November 24, 2021 01:30 PM
TRD Staff
(The Estate Yountville)
(The Estate Yountville)

Orange County telecom executive Gary Jabara is in contract to buy the 22-acre Estate Yountville resort in Napa Valley.

The exact terms of the deal have not been disclosed, but some sources not involved in the deal estimate it could be worth $300 million, according to the Orange County Business Journal.

Jabara is buying from a unit of Brookfield Hotel Properties. The latter bought the property about five years ago for a reported $148 million.

Jabara said he is buying entirely with cash. His net worth is estimated in the $1 billion range and stems largely from Mobilitie, a telecom he founded. He also co-founded Villa Real Estate, a high-end residential brokerage based in Newport Beach.

The Estate Yountville is the largest commercial property in Yountville and includes two hotels, restaurants, event spaces, shops, a vineyard, and other facilities.

It’s also close to Yountville’s shops and restaurants. The town has more Michelin stars per capita than any other place in North America. The three-Michelin Star restaurant French Laundry is a short walk from the Estate Yountville.

The Estate’s two hotels are the 112-room Hotel Villagio and the 80-room Vintage House. Both were renovated around three years ago and have nightly rates of about $900. The two hotels laid off at least 158 people in the early stages of the coronavirus pandemic.

Brookfield’s upgrades and renovations included new rooms, a new lobby, pool area, and the addition of a private villa.

A sale price of between $270 million and $300 million figures out to about $1.4 million-$1.6 million per key between the two hotels on the property.

It’s the second recent deal involving an Orange County-based buyer for a prime Napa Valley resort property. Earlier this month, Irvine-based Sunstone Hotel Advisors bought the 85-room Four Seasons hotel in Napa Valley from Alcion Ventures for $175 million, or about $2.1 million per key.

The deal was in the works for several months before the hotel opened in October. It was the second-largest hotel deal in the country so far this year.

Sunstone also this year bought the Montage Healdsburg in Sonoma for $265 million, or about $2 million a key.

Overall, luxury hotels have outperformed lower-priced hotels during the pandemic, but extended-stay hotels have also performed relatively well.

[OCBJ] — Dennis Lynch 




