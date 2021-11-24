Open Menu

Oxnard apartment complex trades hands for $39.8M

Deal comes to $334,000 per unit

Los Angeles /
Nov.November 24, 2021 10:10 AM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
John Palmer (Founder & President, Montgomery Partners), Brendan Gibney (Vice President of Acquisitions, Interstate Equities) & Ocean Villas complex at 4401 Dallas Drive (Google Maps, montgomerypartners.com, interstateequities.com)

A 119-unit apartment complex in Oxnard has traded hands for $39.8 million, or $334,033 per unit.

Interstate Equities Corp. bought the Ocean Villas complex from Montgomery Partners, according to the San Fernando Valley Business Journal. Both firms are based in the San Francisco Bay Area

The 23-building complex sits on about eight acres at 4401 Dallas Drive, about a mile from the Pacific Coast Highway.

The units are essentially all two bedrooms — 82 are two-bedroom apartments and 36 are two-bedroom townhomes. There is one additional three-bedroom apartment.

Some units have patios or balconies, while common amenities include a swimming pool, spa, and a laundry room.

Joseph Grabiec and Kevin Green with the Marcus & Millichap division Institutional Property Advisors represented Montgomery Partners in the deal and found the buyer.

Green said that Oxnard is attractive to renters seeking more space in the wake of the pandemic and said that Interstate Corp plans to renovate most units.

“A small percentage of the apartments at Ocean Villas have been renovated, placing the buyer in position to continue the renovation strategy with the majority of the units,” Green said.

Last week, investment firm CGI+ closed a $51 million deal for the 170-unit Alturas apartment complex about two and a half miles away at 5200 S. J Street.

That figures out to around $300,000 per unit. CGI+ bought the property from San Francisco-based FPA Multifamily.

CGI+ Executive Vice President Andrew Soroudi sounded notes similar to Green’s about demand in Oxnard, saying the city has seen an influx of residents from larger urban areas seeking space.

Meanwhile in neighboring Camarillo, Kennedy Wilson is planning a sprawling 589-unit apartment complex on land owned by Cal State Channel Islands.

The 32-acre complex will include 310 market-rate units, 170 income-restricted senior rental units, and 108 homes for sale.

The firm plans to break ground by the end of the year.

[SFVBJ] — Dennis Lynch




     
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    investment salesMultifamily Real EstateVentura County

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Santa Ana Mayor Vicente Sarmiento (City of Santa Ana, Getty)
    Apartment owners give up fight against Santa Ana rent control
    Apartment owners give up fight against Santa Ana rent control
    Hackman Capital to pay $1.8B for ViacomCBS’ Studio Center
    Hackman Capital to pay $1.8B for ViacomCBS’ Studio Center
    Hackman Capital to pay $1.8B for ViacomCBS’ Studio Center
    (iStock)
    USC: rents to rise in SoCal through 2023, metro centers to join suburbs on hikes
    USC: rents to rise in SoCal through 2023, metro centers to join suburbs on hikes
    Amazon CEO Andy Jassy and 275 Valencia Avenue in Brea (Getty, CoStar)
    Amazon pays $165M for office campus in year’s priciest OC deal
    Amazon pays $165M for office campus in year’s priciest OC deal
    Pendulum swings Culver City office deal at $500 psf
    Pendulum swings Culver City office deal at $500 psf
    Pendulum swings Culver City office deal at $500 psf
    $163M for Laguna Niguel apartment complex
    $163M for Laguna Niguel apartment complex
    $163M for Laguna Niguel apartment complex
    Urban Offerings founder Dean Nucich and Forme Development President Damon Chan (Urban Offerings, Forme Development)
    K-Town tower trims transient units, grows to 40 stories, gets City Council OK
    K-Town tower trims transient units, grows to 40 stories, gets City Council OK
    Ron Burkle’s $155M play on Wall Street: American Stock Exchange HQ
    Ron Burkle’s $155M play on Wall Street: American Stock Exchange HQ
    Ron Burkle’s $155M play on Wall Street: American Stock Exchange HQ
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.