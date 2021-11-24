Open Menu

Westside apartment investor wants $38.5M for Brentwood complex

Jeffrey Nemoy bought 68-unit property for $25.5M in 2014

Los Angeles /
Nov.November 24, 2021 11:30 AM
By Isabella Farr | Research By Christian Bautista
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
11677-11683 Goshen Avenue (LoopNet, iStock/Photo Illustration by Steven Dilakian for The Real Deal)

A Santa Monica-based multifamily investor is putting an apartment complex in Brentwood up for sale.

Jeffrey Nemoy is selling a 68-unit complex at 11677-11683 Goshen Avenue, with an asking price of $38.5 million, according to a listing on LoopNet. RE/MAX Commercial’s Taksa Investment Group is marketing the property for sale.

Nemoy bought the property for $25.5 million in 2014, records show. He spent $2.33 million on renovations to the apartments and around $521,000 on upgrades to common areas.

Originally built in 1971, the two-building complex offers one- and two-bedroom units, with 80 parking spots. Average rents at the complex are $2,220 for a one-bedroom apartment and $2,589 for a two-bedroom.

The sale will be done through a 1031 exchange, according to marketing materials for the property.

Nemoy owns at least ten properties across Los Angeles, property records show, with the Brentwood complex being his largest. Most of his properties — scattered across West Hollywood and Santa Monica — have between 10 and 30 units. Nemoy could not be reached for comment.

Few apartment complexes have sold recently Brentwood, where rentals are far outnumbered by single-family homes. But investors across the U.S. are spending more on apartments than ever before, generally pushing prices up.

From April through June, investors purchased $53 billion of multifamily real estate — a second quarter record and more than $30 billion more than the quarter after the pandemic hit.




    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    BrentwoodMultifamily LAresidential real estate

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Placeholder image
    Residential compound once owned by Paramount Pictures finds buyer
    Residential compound once owned by Paramount Pictures finds buyer
     A rendering of 11611 Ventura Boulevard (Urbal Architecture)
    145-unit assisted living facility set for Studio City
    145-unit assisted living facility set for Studio City
    Kings Villages (Rent.com)
    Jonathan Rose Companies buys Pasadena complex for $223M
    Jonathan Rose Companies buys Pasadena complex for $223M
    China-tied OC builder announces townhome project
    China-tied OC builder announces townhome project
    China-tied OC builder announces townhome project
    The undeveloped lot (Compass)
    Chinese movie studio unloads 8.4 acres in LA
    Chinese movie studio unloads 8.4 acres in LA
    The portion of land with renderings of proposed development (LoopNet)
    6 percent of Bel Air on discount
    6 percent of Bel Air on discount
    Scooter Braun asks $24M for John Travolta’s former Brentwood estate
    Scooter Braun asks $24M for John Travolta’s former Brentwood estate
    Scooter Braun asks $24M for John Travolta’s former Brentwood estate
    Hollywood history deluxe: one-time home of Lana Turner finds buyer
    H’wood history: deal for one-time home of Lana Turner
    H’wood history: deal for one-time home of Lana Turner
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.