A Bel-Air mansion that has been on and off the market since 2017 is back on the block at a deeper discount.

The 19,127-square-foot property, at 11630 Moraga Lane has a current asking price of $25.3 million–a $1.6 million reduction. The price chop on the eight-bed, 13-bath home came after a pending sale fell through. The property went into contract on November 22 and was relisted the day after, according to Zillow.

The newly built home has luxury amenities such as a game room, a gym, a home theater, a library, a cigar room and a wine cellar. The amenities go beyond standard on a subterranean level, with a “sound-resistant underground bonus room” of 1,271 square feet.

The place was designed under the direction of a feng shui master.

The seller is “wellness” blogger Darnell Cox, who runs a website called Live Young Lifestyle. Cox acquired the home from an entity controlled by her ex-husband, according to property and court records. She paid $11.8 million for the home in 2016, a deed for the property shows. Cox did not respond to a request for comment.

Soon after taking ownership, Cox put the home on the market for $30 million. It was listed and taken off the market a total of four times before resurfacing as a $26.9 million listing in late October, according to Zillow.

Other listings in the neighborhood include Thomson Reuter heiress Taylor Thomson’s English Tudor-style home and an estate once owned by industrialist Willard Shepherd.