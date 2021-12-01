Open Menu

Warehouse startup Saltbox opens flex facility in Torrance

Offers 45K of space with menu of lease terms for small businesses

Los Angeles /
Dec.December 01, 2021 11:05 AM
By Isabella Farr
Saltbox CEO Tyler Scriven
A new sort of warehouse company has planted roots in Los Angeles, opening its first facility in Torrance.

Atlanta-based startup Saltbox will offer flexible deals on space at a 45,000-square-foot facility at 2335 West 208th Street, the firm announced on Wednesday.

Rendering of Saltbox's Torrance facility
Founded in 2019, Saltbox designs and operates warehouse and distribution facilities with a focus on small businesses. Starting at $600 a month, businesses can rent warehouse suites to store products for distribution, either month-to-month or for yearly terms, CEO and co-founder Tyler Scriven said in an interview. As part of Saltbox’s membership agreement, the firms will also have access to daily carrier pickups, loading docks and “on-demand” employees to help with labor.

“It’s for businesses that don’t need a 1 million-square-foot warehouse, or even 100,000 square feet,” Scriven said. “Maybe they only need a pallet once a week.”

Rendering of Saltbox's Torrance facility
Modular walls divide the entire 45,000-square-foot facility in Torrance into around 100 warehouses, with space ranging from as little as 100 square feet to over 2,200 square feet. The facility also includes office suites available for extra fees, as well as communal conference rooms, a kitchen and a photography studio available to firms that take space.

Saltbox built out its facility on a property owned by Los Angeles and Dallas-based investor Frontline Holdings, records show. Scriven said the property owner paid for the build-out and Saltbox will operate and manage the facility.

The Los Angeles property is Saltbox’s fourth location across the U.S. — it has already opened facilities in Dallas, Seattle and Atlanta.

It’s planning to open a second L.A. location early next summer close to Downtown.

When asked why Los Angeles, Scriven cited proximity to the ports and L.A.’s booming industrial market: “Why not Los Angeles, right?”

In April, the company secured $10.6 million in a Series A financing round led by Palo Alto-based venture firm Playground Global.




