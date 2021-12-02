Open Menu

Hyundai air mobility research center lands in OC

Supernal takes 100K sf at Irvine Company building in Spectrum

Los Angeles /
Dec.December 02, 2021 09:14 AM
By Isabella Farr
Jaiwon Shon, CEO, Supernal in front of 15555 Laguna Canyon Road (NASA, LoopNet, iStock)

Hyundai is opening a new research center in Irvine for its air mobility unit Supernal — a firm that will develop electric aircraft for transportation and delivery service, The Real Deal has learned.

Supernal, officially formed by Hyundai last month, signed a lease in October to occupy the entirety of 15555 Laguna Canyon Road — a 105,600-square-foot building in Irvine Spectrum, sources told The Real Deal. The Hyundai unit has also listed the address on limited liability company filings with the state of California.

The Irvine office will be used for vehicle development simulations and flight testing, according to its website. Supernal did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Irvine Company developed and owns the building, which is part of Discovery Park — a 1.95 million-square-foot office complex off Sand Canyon Avenue.

Terms of Supernal’s lease have not been disclosed.

Rental rates at other Discovery Park properties range from $2.25 to $2.35 per square foot a month, according to Irvine Company’s website.

The Irvine Spectrum submarket has become a hub for technology, gaming and vehicle companies in recent years. Amazon, Activision Blizzard and Mazda all lease office space across Irvine Company properties.

Supernal is currently building an autonomous and electric air vehicle that can carry four to five passengers on certain urban routes — such as Anaheim to Downtown Los Angeles. The firm is planning to apply for regulatory certification in 2024.

Irvine isn’t Supernal’s first office in California. Last year, the firm signed a lease for a 72,500 facility in Fremont, in a building owned by Link Logistics.

Supernal’s headquarters are located in Washington, D.C., according to its website, where it leases 1101 16th Street NW as a center for government relations, corporate communications and business development.




