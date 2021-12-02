Open Menu

Takeoff! Rocket startup signs for 100K sf in El Segundo

10-fold increase for ABL Space Systems to go with deal for plant at Port of LB

Los Angeles /
Dec.December 02, 2021 01:53 PM
By Isabella Farr
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
ABL Space Systems co-founders Harry O’Hanley and Dan Piemont and 140 Oregon Street in El Segundo (Google Maps, ablspacesystems.com)

UPDATED, Dec. 2, 2021, 2:53 p.m.: An El Segundo-based aerospace startup has grown its footprint there ten-fold with a new 100,000-square-foot lease, The Real Deal has learned.

ABL Space Systems leased the entire building at 140 Oregon Street, sources told The Real Deal. CBRE’s John Lane announced and brokered the deal, but did not disclose the tenant. The firm’s co-founder Dan Piemont confirmed the deal to The Real Deal in an email. 

“We love El Segundo,” Piemont said. “We’re really excited to continue growing here.”

The building is owned by Smoky Hollow Industries — a limited liability company with headquarters in Manhattan Beach, records show. Smoky Hollow worked with LIMO to build the research and development facility.

ABL Space Systems was founded by former SpaceX and Morgan Stanley employees in 2017, and is developing low-cost rockets to launch satellites. It has been operating from headquarters in a 9,800-square-foot building in the same office complex at 224 Oregon Street. The additional lease comes about a month after the firm signed a deal with the Port of Long Beach to build a spacecraft processing facility across eight acres of land on a pier at the port.

ABL Space System’s growth spurt follows a $200 million Series B funding round, led by T. Rowe Price-advised funds and Fidelity Management.

Historically, El Segundo has been home to a number of aerospace firms, including Boeing, Lockheed Martin and The Aerospace Corporation. In recent years, space startups like Slingshot Aerospace and ABL have moved into the area.

“GPS was invented in El Segundo, satellites were invented in El Segundo,” Mayor Drew Boyles told The Real Deal in September. “Space and aerospace defense has always been a critical part of our economic base.”

The city of El Segundo does have to compete with Long Beach to attract these aerospace startups. In June, Relativity Space — a manufacturer of 3D-printed rockets — leased around 1 million square feet at a former Boeing manufacturing facility in Long Beach.

This story has been updated to include comments from ABL Space Systems co-founder Dan Piemont.




    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    El SegundoLA Office Marketleasing

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Hyundai air mobility research center lands in OC
    Hyundai air mobility research center lands in OC
    Hyundai air mobility research center lands in OC
    Going up: Mizrahi-Tefahot Bank shifts U.S. office to LA’s Bunker Hill
    Going up: Mizrahi-Tefahot Bank shifts U.S. office to LA’s Bunker Hill
    Going up: Mizrahi-Tefahot Bank shifts U.S. office to LA’s Bunker Hill
    $90.5M for Burbank office tower
    $90.5M for Burbank office tower
    $90.5M for Burbank office tower
    Armata Pharmaceuticals CEO Brian Varnum and Montana Avenue Capital Partners Managing Partner Jeremy Rogers with 5005 McConnell Ave (Montana, Armata)
    Pharma outfit sees R&D in 56K sf HQ near Marina del Rey
    Pharma outfit sees R&D in 56K sf HQ near Marina del Rey
    Pac-Man publisher signs largest OC lease in third quarter
    Pac-Man publisher signs largest OC lease in third quarter
    Pac-Man publisher signs largest OC lease in third quarter
    Anti-drone specialist takes 100K sf warehouse in Torrance
    Anti-drone specialist takes 100K sf warehouse in Torrance
    Anti-drone specialist takes 100K sf warehouse in Torrance
    Pendulum swings Culver City office deal at $500 psf
    Pendulum swings Culver City office deal at $500 psf
    Pendulum swings Culver City office deal at $500 psf
    LA Chargers unveil new HQ in El Segundo
    LA Chargers unveil new HQ in El Segundo
    LA Chargers unveil new HQ in El Segundo
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.