Open Menu

LaTerra plans apartment complex in Inland Empire

Firm gets 16.2-acre site in Perris, aims to capitalize on fast-growing population

Los Angeles /
Dec.December 07, 2021 03:30 PM
By Christian Bautista
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Charles Tourtellotte and North Perris Boulevard (Google Maps, LaTerra)
Charles Tourtellotte and North Perris Boulevard (Google Maps, LaTerra)

LaTerra Development is forging ahead on growing its residential portfolio, with plans for a 228-unit apartment complex in the Inland Empire.

The firm paid $8.2 million for the 16.2-acre development site at 2700 North Perris Boulevard in the Riverside County municipality of Perris, according to an announcement on Monday. LaTerra plans to take advantage of existing city approvals for the property to construct a housing development that targets the increasing number of workers living in the Inland Empire, a term that jointly refers to Riverside and San Bernardino counties.

“We are excited to acquire this well-planned property that will provide larger, suburban-style apartments to the fast-growing workforce in the area,” said Chris Tourtellotte, managing director of Los Angeles-based LaTerra.

Development plans for the site call for two-story properties. The apartment mix in the planned complex includes 68 one-bedroom units, 50 standard two-bedroom units, 60 larger two-bedroom units and 50 three-bedroom units that span over 1,200 square feet. Planned amenities for the complex include a pool, a communal park, a fitness center, a game room and two playgrounds.

LaTerra recently got approvals to build an 862-unit apartment complex at the former Fry’s Electronics store in Burbank. That project, at 2311 North Hollywood Way, will also include 152,000 square feet of office space and 9,700 square feet of restaurant space. The firm also recently closed a $198.5 million construction loan for a planned 573-unit residential building at 777 North Front Street in Burbank.




    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Commercial Real Estate

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Shopoff Realty Investments CEO and Bill Shopoff
    Shopoff master plan: 1,460 acres, 3,650 residential units
    Shopoff master plan: 1,460 acres, 3,650 residential units
    Beacon Capital to buy Fox Sports office on Westside
    Beacon Capital to buy Fox Sports office on Westside
    Beacon Capital to buy Fox Sports office on Westside
    Amazon’s Ring office sells for more than $1,000 psf
    Amazon’s Ring office sells for more than $1,000 psf
    Amazon’s Ring office sells for more than $1,000 psf
    Ventus looks to cash out of smaller residential project near USC
    Ventus looks to cash out of smaller residential project near USC
    Ventus looks to cash out of smaller residential project near USC
    Saltbox CEO Tyler Scriven
    Warehouse startup Saltbox opens flex facility in Torrance
    Warehouse startup Saltbox opens flex facility in Torrance
    Vacant Hollywood Hills property tied to Betty Ford finds buyer
    Vacant Hollywood Hills property tied to Betty Ford finds buyer
    Vacant Hollywood Hills property tied to Betty Ford finds buyer
    Red Oak Investments' Alex Wong and A-1 Trailer Park (Google Maps, Red Oak)
    Presto on PCH: apartment developer plans to make trailer park disappear
    Presto on PCH: apartment developer plans to make trailer park disappear
    The portion of land with renderings of proposed development (LoopNet)
    6 percent of Bel Air on discount
    6 percent of Bel Air on discount
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.