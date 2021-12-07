Open Menu

Ventus looks to cash out of smaller residential project near USC

Irvine-based firm asks $22M for string of nine properties, continues on hotel-apartment combo nearby

Los Angeles /
Dec.December 07, 2021 09:00 AM
By Christian Bautista
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Scott Gale, president, Ventus Group (Ventus Group)

Irvine-based investment firm Ventus Group is looking to cash out of a string of apartment buildings that had been the basis of a proposal for a new student housing project near the campus of USC.

The firm is offering a package of nine existing contiguous rentals from 3813-3855 Flower Drive for $22 million, according to a listing from Zillow. The assemblage was put on the market on Nov. 27, and accounts for 61 rental units, 22 of which are currently empty. The remaining 39 units are currently occupied by rent-stabilized tenants.

The properties in the package were previously announced as part of the location for a student housing development called Expo 38. On its website, Ventus said that the project, located directly across from Exposition Park, would transform the area into a “modern residential neighborhood with historic accents.”

The firm planned a 48,800-square-foot, 65-unit multifamily property on the site. Aside from the Flower Drive properties, the project also included buildings located at 3822-3828 South Figueroa Street.

The listing pitches the possibility of renovating the empty apartments to raise the rent to market prices and negotiating voluntary moves with existing tenants of rent-stabilized units.

Renovations and negotiations will likely come into play because the buildings in the package are barred from being redeveloped. The properties, which range in size from a 20-unit building to six buildings with four units each, are protected from demolition. The biggest properties in the package, which have 20 and 12 units, contain only studio apartments.

According to the listing, Ventus already has city approval to renovate the bigger units in the package into “student-housing optimized” three-bedroom, three-bathroom apartments.

Ventus has gotten farther along with a nearby property called Exposition Point. The $455 million mixed-use project, which was approved with a plan that calls for 252 hotel rooms, 252 student housing units and 78 rental apartments, is expected to open in 2024.

Dan Lewin, a broker handling the listing for the Flower Drive properties, said Ventus wants to sell them in order to focus on getting Exposition Point fully developed.




    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Commercial Real Estate

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Shopoff Realty Investments CEO and Bill Shopoff
    Shopoff master plan: 1,460 acres, 3,650 residential units
    Shopoff master plan: 1,460 acres, 3,650 residential units
    Beacon Capital to buy Fox Sports office on Westside
    Beacon Capital to buy Fox Sports office on Westside
    Beacon Capital to buy Fox Sports office on Westside
    Amazon’s Ring office sells for more than $1,000 psf
    Amazon’s Ring office sells for more than $1,000 psf
    Amazon’s Ring office sells for more than $1,000 psf
    Saltbox CEO Tyler Scriven
    Warehouse startup Saltbox opens flex facility in Torrance
    Warehouse startup Saltbox opens flex facility in Torrance
    Vacant Hollywood Hills property tied to Betty Ford finds buyer
    Vacant Hollywood Hills property tied to Betty Ford finds buyer
    Vacant Hollywood Hills property tied to Betty Ford finds buyer
    Red Oak Investments' Alex Wong and A-1 Trailer Park (Google Maps, Red Oak)
    Presto on PCH: apartment developer plans to make trailer park disappear
    Presto on PCH: apartment developer plans to make trailer park disappear
    The portion of land with renderings of proposed development (LoopNet)
    6 percent of Bel Air on discount
    6 percent of Bel Air on discount
    600 East Broadway (SRS)
    $43M price check at Vons supermarket in Long Beach
    $43M price check at Vons supermarket in Long Beach
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.