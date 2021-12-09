Open Menu

Former Denny’s site in Tujunga eyed for 46-unit apartment complex

Project would rise on Foothill Boulevard, area’s busiest commercial corridor

Los Angeles /
Dec.December 09, 2021 11:00 AM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
7577 Foothill Boulevard (Google Maps)
7577 Foothill Boulevard (Google Maps)

A local developer has plans for a 46-unit apartment complex on a corner lot in Tujunga.

Glendale-based 7577 Foothill, LLC filed plans for the project with the Los Angeles Department of City Planning last week, according to Urbanize. The entity is controlled by Varoujan Keosseian.

The project would span a series of lots around 7577 Foothill Boulevard near the street’s intersection with Plainview and Wilsey avenues.

The property was formerly home to a Denny’s restaurant, which was demolished in the first half of 2019. The site is now cleared.
Plans call for a four-story building reaching 42 feet in height with a mix of one-, two-, and three-bedroom units above a subterranean parking garage. The roof would include an amenity deck and the rear of the site would feature a landscaped courtyard.

The developer tapped Vartan Jangozian & Associates — also based in nearby Glendale — to design the building. Renderings show a stucco building with balconies in several of the units.

The developer has requested a density bonus for the project and in exchange would reserve five units for “very low-income” households. They also want to reduce the setback of the building and the average floor area across the development site, which spans two different zonings.

The project would be one of the larger multifamily buildings in the area. The site borders a townhouse development to the north, and there are a handful of apartment complexes along Foothill Boulevard in both directions.

The Sunland-Tujunga community plan promotes more dense residential development in the neighborhood to increase housing stock, but it does not require large residential projects be approved.

Snowball Investments sued the city last year after the city shot down their much larger 215-unit proposal for 6433 La Tuna Canyon Road, claiming that the rejection violated the community plan. The case is currently pending in L.A. County Superior Court.

[Urbanize] — Dennis Lynch 




    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Multifamily Real EstateTujunga

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Multi-family flipper to pay $2.75M to settle unlawful evictions suit
    Multi-family flipper to pay $2.75M to settle unlawful evictions suit
    Multi-family flipper to pay $2.75M to settle unlawful evictions suit
    53-story residential tower planned for The Bloc in DTLA
    53-story residential tower planned for The Bloc in DTLA
    53-story residential tower planned for The Bloc in DTLA
    Onni Group wants apartments in place of Long Beach strip mall
    Onni Group wants apartments in place of Long Beach strip mall
    Onni Group wants apartments in place of Long Beach strip mall
    Downtown Riverside apartment complex fetches $80M
    Downtown Riverside apartment complex fetches $80M
    Downtown Riverside apartment complex fetches $80M
    Decron Properties unloads 504 apartments in Simi Valley
    Decron Properties unloads 504 apartments in Simi Valley
    Decron Properties unloads 504 apartments in Simi Valley
    Burbank mayor Bob Frutos, Burbank Aero Crossing and LaTerra Development's Charles Tourtellotte (Getty, LaTerra Development)
    Burbank approves mixed-use plan for former big-box retail
    Burbank approves mixed-use plan for former big-box retail
    Rendering of the project (Los Angeles City Planning / Gensler)
    Relevant Group re-envisions residential tower on slim slice of DTLA
    Relevant Group re-envisions residential tower on slim slice of DTLA
    Oxnard apartment complex trades hands for $39.8M
    Oxnard apartment complex trades hands for $39.8M
    Oxnard apartment complex trades hands for $39.8M
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.