A local developer has plans for a 46-unit apartment complex on a corner lot in Tujunga.

Glendale-based 7577 Foothill, LLC filed plans for the project with the Los Angeles Department of City Planning last week, according to Urbanize. The entity is controlled by Varoujan Keosseian.

The project would span a series of lots around 7577 Foothill Boulevard near the street’s intersection with Plainview and Wilsey avenues.

The property was formerly home to a Denny’s restaurant, which was demolished in the first half of 2019. The site is now cleared.

Plans call for a four-story building reaching 42 feet in height with a mix of one-, two-, and three-bedroom units above a subterranean parking garage. The roof would include an amenity deck and the rear of the site would feature a landscaped courtyard.

The developer tapped Vartan Jangozian & Associates — also based in nearby Glendale — to design the building. Renderings show a stucco building with balconies in several of the units.

The developer has requested a density bonus for the project and in exchange would reserve five units for “very low-income” households. They also want to reduce the setback of the building and the average floor area across the development site, which spans two different zonings.

The project would be one of the larger multifamily buildings in the area. The site borders a townhouse development to the north, and there are a handful of apartment complexes along Foothill Boulevard in both directions.

The Sunland-Tujunga community plan promotes more dense residential development in the neighborhood to increase housing stock, but it does not require large residential projects be approved.

Snowball Investments sued the city last year after the city shot down their much larger 215-unit proposal for 6433 La Tuna Canyon Road, claiming that the rejection violated the community plan. The case is currently pending in L.A. County Superior Court.

[Urbanize] — Dennis Lynch